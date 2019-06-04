‘Oi Trump’: Teenager mows giant penis on lawn to troll Trump ahead of UK visit

While US President Donald Trump is busy with his ongoing three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, a message written by an anti-Trump teenager on his lawn has caught the attention of many. According to the Independent, Ollie Nancarrow spent his weekend to mow the words “Oi Trump” along with mowing a giant penis into the grass of his family home ahead of the US president’s visit.

Adding to that, he also mowed a giant polar bear along with the text “climate change is real” written next to it. According to the news website, the 18-year-old hoped that the US president spots his work while approaching the Stansted Airport in Air Force One. “Donald Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies into Stansted on Monday,” he told the media company.

Nancarrow, who is the founder of Born Eco, a website that connects shoppers and eco-friendly traders, tweeted pictures of his creation along with a caption that read, “Give us a wave when you fly over tomorrow!!” while tagging the official Twitter handle of the US president.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral.

Thanks for this, climate change is real, it’s really bad!! You imagination is uplifting…………….. — Leprechaun3834 (@lscain3834) June 3, 2019

Totally and utterly juvenile…. but hilarious. 👏 — John Sz (Texas Ram) (@Turnstile49) June 3, 2019

Not all heroes wear capes. Some cut grass to make a huge statement! — Wakandan Design Group Senior Q. A. Engineer (@LoungingWithL) June 3, 2019

Your mowing technique is par excellence. — Sheer Zed (@SheerZed) June 3, 2019

Thank you from a grateful (and very impressed) American cousin. — Jackie Wollner (@jackiewollner) June 3, 2019