‘Oi Trump’: Teenager mows giant penis on lawn to troll Trump ahead of UK visit

Nancarrow tweeted pictures of his creation along with a caption that read, "Give us a wave when you fly over tomorrow!!" while tagging the official Twitter handle of the US president.

Adding to that, he also mowed a giant polar bear along with the text “climate change is real” written next to it.

While US President Donald Trump is busy with his ongoing three-day state visit to the United Kingdom, a message written by an anti-Trump teenager on his lawn has caught the attention of many. According to the Independent, Ollie Nancarrow spent his weekend to mow the words “Oi Trump” along with mowing a giant penis into the grass of his family home ahead of the US president’s visit.

Adding to that, he also mowed a giant polar bear along with the text “climate change is real” written next to it. According to the news website, the 18-year-old hoped that the US president spots his work while approaching the Stansted Airport in Air Force One. “Donald Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies into Stansted on Monday,” he told the media company.

Nancarrow, who is the founder of Born Eco, a website that connects shoppers and eco-friendly traders, tweeted pictures of his creation along with a caption that read, “Give us a wave when you fly over tomorrow!!” while tagging the official Twitter handle of the US president.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the tweet to go viral.

