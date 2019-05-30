Toggle Menu
Weatherman slams reality show fans during emergency broadcasthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/ohio-weatherman-slams-viewers-after-they-complaint-of-interrupting-the-bachelorette-5756291/

Weatherman slams reality show fans during emergency broadcast

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay,” Simpson said during the live broadcast addressing the viewers.

Ohio weatherman, Weatherman snaps, fox news Weatherman viral video, Meteorologist viral video, Ohio Weatherman snaps, The Bachelorette, trending, indian express, indian express news
Once aired, it did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many lauding the weatherman and thanking him for being so dedicated to his job.

A meteorologist lost his cool during an emergency weather broadcast when fans of “The Bachelorette” protested on social media for interrupting the reality show.

Jamie Simpson, who works at Fox 45 in Ohio, termed their behaviour “pathetic” after they flooded social media with complaints.

ALSO READ | Here is why #JCBKiKhudayi is trending on Twitter

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay,” Simpson said during the live broadcast.

Watch the video here:

He added: “Think about if this was your neighbourhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complain this is all about my ego. Stop. Just stop right now. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. Pathetic.”

The weather bulletin did not take long for it to go viral, with many lauding the weatherman for his dedication to the job.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kohinoor memes and jokes emerge as Virat Kohli meets Queen ahead of World Cup 2019
2 'I say Patna. They hear Litti-Chowkha': Twitterati's hilarious take on regional stereotypes
3 Mumbai and Nagpur Police give the JCB memes a meaningful twist