Weatherman slams reality show fans during emergency broadcast

A meteorologist lost his cool during an emergency weather broadcast when fans of “The Bachelorette” protested on social media for interrupting the reality show.

Jamie Simpson, who works at Fox 45 in Ohio, termed their behaviour “pathetic” after they flooded social media with complaints.

“I was just checking social media, we have viewers complaining already. ‘Just go back to the show.’ No, we’re not going back to the show, folks. This is a dangerous situation, okay,” Simpson said during the live broadcast.

WATCH: Weatherman @JamieFOX45Now in Dayton, Ohio snapped at viewers complaining on social media about the network’s decision to cut into The Bachelorette Monday evening with emergency tornado warning coverage “I’m done with you people, I really am. This is pathetic” pic.twitter.com/m4nxmoUUkY — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 28, 2019

He added: “Think about if this was your neighbourhood. I’m sick and tired of people complaining about this. Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we’re going to do. Some of you complain this is all about my ego. Stop. Just stop right now. It’s not. I’m done with you people, I really am. Pathetic.”

The weather bulletin did not take long for it to go viral, with many lauding the weatherman for his dedication to the job.

We still have people of responsibility in this world. Thank you Jamie ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — CapturedbyKitties (@Wow_GiantKitty) May 28, 2019

Tornado warnings interrupt #Bachelorette and this weatherman is tired of your complaints.

“I’m done with you people!”

#TornadoWarning #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/yBBM1RC6E9 — pod4g (@pod4g) May 28, 2019

My hometown weatherman SNAPPED last night during the tornadoes in Dayton. I’m dying. What a hero. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Yq5jUWoojR — Phil Stamper 🚀🏳️‍🌈 (@stampepk) May 28, 2019

I’d be upset that the Bachelorette interrupted my weather report! — Bill Kerschbaum (@BillKerschbaum) May 28, 2019

People would rather have bread and circuses than lifesaving information. Society is in a very sad state. — James Toupin (@Jamestoupin) May 29, 2019