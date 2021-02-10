‘I can achieve anything’: Ohio teacher’s affirmation song for students wins plaudits online

"I need to start my morning like these Kindergartners!!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

A video of a kindergarten teacher in Ohio, US, singing affirmations to her students has won praise online after it went viral.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, features Monique Waters along with her students enthusiastically chanting, “I am strong. I am talented. I am smart. I am so so special.” The clip concludes with Waters asking her students to kiss their “smart, smart brain”.

According to Waters’ post, she and her students sing the affirmations every morning before starting their day. “Morning meeting is such a special part of the day. It sets the tone and gets off to a great start!

“These affirmations were inspired by @iamwill song I Am. We sing this every day as well and my students love it,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the teacher for inspiring her students.

“I need to start MY MORNING like these Kindergartners!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.