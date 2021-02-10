scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Latest news

‘I can achieve anything’: Ohio teacher’s affirmation song for students wins plaudits online

According to the viral post, the affirmations were inspired by American rapper Will.i.am's song and the students sing it every day before starting their classes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 4:12:28 pm
teacher, teacher affirmation song, Monique Waters, Kindergarten teacher’s affirmation song viral video, trending, indian express, indian express news"I need to start my morning like these Kindergartners!!" read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

A video of a kindergarten teacher in Ohio, US, singing affirmations to her students has won praise online after it went viral.

The video, which was shared on Instagram, features Monique Waters along with her students enthusiastically chanting, “I am strong. I am talented. I am smart. I am so so special.” The clip concludes with Waters asking her students to kiss their “smart, smart brain”.

According to Waters’ post, she and her students sing the affirmations every morning before starting their day. “Morning meeting is such a special part of the day. It sets the tone and gets off to a great start!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“These affirmations were inspired by @iamwill song I Am. We sing this every day as well and my students love it,” she added.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens lauding the teacher for inspiring her students.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“I need to start MY MORNING like these Kindergartners!!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X