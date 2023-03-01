scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Watch: Ohio school bus driver leaps into action to save child from getting hit by car

School bus driver April Wise was felicitated by local administration for her timely intervention that saved a life.

School bus driver prevents accident
An alert bus driver in US’s Ohio is being hailed as a hero as she may have just averted a tragedy by grabbing a child who was getting off when she saw a car approaching.

April Wise had just stopped near the house of a seventh grader when she noted a car approaching the bus. Just as the student was about to step out, Wise quickly pulled him back, as the car stopped right outside the school bus’s door. Had Wise not pulled the student, the car might have hit him.

This moment was caught on the overhead camera installed inside the bus. Wise’s presence of mind and quick reflexes were praised by the local administration, and she was felicitated by Clark County’s transportation department on February 28.

While speaking to the Springfield News-Sun, Paula Crew, the Superintendent of Tecumseh Local Schools said, “This is not the first time that a bus driver had to physically intervene to keep a student out of harm’s way. Unfortunately, cars routinely drive by our buses on a regular basis when the red lights are flashing.” Crew added that the CCTV footage of Wise’s action will be used by the Office of Field Services and Transportation in Columbus for training purposes.

Speaking about the felicitation, Wise said, “I’m feeling very emotional… I don’t feel like I needed all of this. I was just doing my job”. She expressed happiness at the fact that her video will be used to educate other drivers about being alert and said, “It’s kind of hard to sit there and show what the bus drivers go through, so I’m actually grateful that they did get to see it caught on tape”.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 16:02 IST
Shraddha Walkar, Nikki Yadav: Why the coverage of crimes against women is problematic

