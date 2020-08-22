Covid wedding: Ohio couple serve reception lunch at local shelter, win hearts

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic mars many wedding plans, a couple in the US decided to turn their cancelled reception into an act of service — by donating all reception food to a local shelter.

Ohio-based Tyler and Melanie Tapajna had elaborate plans for their wedding before the pandemic hit. However, when things changed in early March and big social gatherings were banned, they decided to get married anyway but also do some good. They not only donated meals ready for 150 guests but also decided to serve them to women and children at the local shelter, winning hearts and earning blessings from around the world.

After the couple exchanged vows in front of about a dozen family and friends in the backyard of Melanie’s grandparents, the newlyweds headed over to Laura’s Home — a women and children’s facility run by The City Mission in Cleveland, Ohio — to make their donation.

Dressed in their bridal attires, the couple spent their afternoon serving lunch with the volunteers and staff at the Cleveland crisis center for women and children spreading joy. “We pray this amazing couple is blessed immensely in their marriage, and thank them for inviting our guests to their wedding feast,” the City Mission wrote on their official Facebook page.

“Covid may have cancelled our original plans, but God gave us so much more today,” the bride wrote, thanking all for their love and support and hoped their gesture might inspire others in “these uncertain times”.

“They made me feel like a princess. I have never been told that I was beautiful as much as I had that day,” Melanie told Yahoo Lifestyle sharing her experience. “The little girls loved seeing my dress,” the new bride added.

“The kids were cheesing hard. They were adorable. Everyone was appreciative. I loved it,” the groom added.

Donning hairnets, gloves and masks, the couple was seen greeting guests and serving food to people at the centre. According to a report by CNN, they served fried chicken, green beans, salad and mac and cheese to a total of 135 women and children at the facility.

“Something like that had never occurred before,” said Rich Trickel, the CEO of The City Mission, who coordinated with the couple and the caterer to get the food delivered. “It was really unbelievable especially when you think of many of our clients, the women and kids that are in our building, possibly have never been at a wedding like that before,” Trickel added.

