Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Ohio hospital hires a dog as 'justice volunteer', people on social media love the idea

A Twitter user shared pictures of the dog named Shiloh that had been employed by the hospital as a justice volunteer as part of its 'Star Program'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 3:51:34 pm
The photos of a recent hire by the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center has many on the internet praising the decision. "My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work," read the caption of the viral tweet.

The photos of a recent hire by the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center has many on the internet praising the decision.

User Shari Dunaway tweeted pictures of the dog named Shiloh employed by the hospital as a justice volunteer as part of its ‘Star Program’.

“My hospital hired an employee whose only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work,” the tweet said.

Many on social media praised the decision and some wondered if the dog was receiving compensation for its ‘work’.

“Dogtor Shiloh is very well rewarded and fully compensated for his work. Free treats for life, room and board, meal plan, grooming, and unlimited cuddles and smiles from healthcare workers,” Dunway replied.

Here’s how people responded to the tweet:

