Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Officer uses red, yellow cards to direct traffic at Qatar World Cup accommodation complex

The officer, Dennis Mochu Kamau, uses red and yellow cards to direct traffic and pedestrians, lightening up the mood for everyone.

Qatar world cup, traffic officer at Qatar, traffic officer uses red and yellow cards, fifa world cup, fifa, world cup, football, indian expressOne among the thousands of workers who keep the World Cup running, enthusiastic Kamau dances on the road and shows the cards.
As the FIFA World Cup fever has gripped Qatar and the rest of the world, a Kenyan traffic officer at the World Cup accommodation complex, Barwa Barahat al Janoub, has added a football twist to his job. The officer, Dennis Mochu Kamau, uses red and yellow cards to direct traffic and pedestrians, lightening up the mood for everyone.

One among the thousands of workers who keep the World Cup running, enthusiastic Kamau dances on the road and shows the cards. Kamau told Reuters that the football-themed cards cheer people up. Instead of getting into an argument, people smile and it makes his job easier.

“Like now, somebody has gone to the wrong place, using this lane. I try to push him from the other way, that is, when I try to give him the red card,” Kamau told the news agency amid the traffic.

In a video clip shared by Now This News on Twitter, he is heard saying, “They start. They’re in a hurry and maybe they are tired. But now, I decided to come with a red card and a yellow card idea. So when the person sees a red card, they are like, ‘Oh, no, don’t give me a red card,’ and he goes.”

“And it makes people happy. It’s all about the World Cup. It makes my job easier, because now people, I don’t have to interact with people, argue with people. Now the moment I show a red card, you see, as you can see, they just move immediately, they don’t argue, they don’t do what. Now, even when they move out when smiling and say, ‘OK, OK, yeah’,” he says.

“Even I go to sleep happy… after a long day of work. It is a, it is a, it is a way of interacting with people, different cultures, different people, different languages. So it is a good way, and it is working,” he adds.

Since being shared on Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 32,000 views on Twitter. The Kenyan traffic officer’s zeal has won hearts online. A user commented, “Haha,Kenyans are doing it all for the Qataris at this world cup Love to see it.” Another user wrote, “Kenyans stealing the show on the sidelines of the world cup.” A third user wrote, “Haha Kenyans giving it all with creative approaches to their jobs.”

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:58:04 pm
