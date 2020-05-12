‘Thank God he was there’: Officer’s prompt response saves hiker trapped in whirlpool

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions online with netizens praising the officer for his quick thinking skills. (Source: Facebook) Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions online with netizens praising the officer for his quick thinking skills. (Source: Facebook)

An officer in California is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking helped save the life of a man stuck at a whirlpool.

A hiking trip for a group at the Angel Falls in California turned awry after one member got trapped in the turbulent waters. According to a CNN report, the 24-year-old man misjudged the swiftness of the water while he was trying to cross the Angel Falls.

However, fortunately for the man, off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer Brent Donley was also present near the area at the Bass Lake in Madera County along with his family when he was alerted about the situation.

According to a post shared on the official CHP Facebook page, the officer used his backpack’s paracord style strap, cut it out and tied it together with a small branch to allow the person something to grab. Donley then pulled the man to safety with the help of other hikers.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has prompted many reactions, with netizens praising the officer for his prompt response. “He’s lucky he is alive. However people need to realize the ice is melting, the rivers are strong right now. Nobody should be swimming in them,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

