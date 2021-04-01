Off-duty firefighter saves man from swarm of bees in New Mexico, wins praise online

Many who came across the post lauded the officers for their timely intervention.

An off-duty firefighter in New Mexico is being praised as a hero on social media after he saved a man from a swarm of bees on March 28.

Jesse Johnson was attending his father’s 67th birthday party on Sunday when he was called in to respond to the “bee-zare” incident.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department’s Facebook post, authorities arrived at a grocery store near Las Cruces, New Mexico, to find a car infested with around 15,000 bees.

As per the post, the officers believe that the owner of the car returned from shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and started to drive off before noticing the swarm in the backseat.

After sealing off the area to protect fellow shoppers, the officers had to call in Johnson, who is a beekeeper in his free time. Two hours in, authorities revealed that Johnson was able to successfully relocate the bees to a suitable location.

