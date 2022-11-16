scorecardresearch
Ever seen an octopus up-close? Here’s a video showing one wrapping itself around camera

The rare footage has amazed netizens as it has been doing rounds on social media.

octopus close up video, octopus wraps around camera, diving video, underwater video, octopus, indian expressSeveral users were amazed to watch the visual and some users poked fun.

Divers marvel at the sights oceans provide and the mesmerising view magnified by the moving creatures and marine plants underneath them prompts them to venture out into the waters time and again.

During one such expedition, a group of four friends stumbled upon a friendly octopus. Their experience turned ‘epic’ as the octopus ‘hijacked’ their camera and wrapped itself around it. The rare footage has amazed netizens as it has been doing rounds on social media.

The clip shared by ABC News on Instagram shows the octopus slithering marvellously through marine plants. As it comes closer and its tentacles zoom in, covering the camera lens. As it gets closer, the visual gets blurred. After grabbing the camera by its tentacle for a while, the octopus leaves it behind and moves away.

Andrea Humphreys, a recreational West coast diver who shared the clip on Instagram, noted in her post that they stumbled upon the octopus just three minutes after diving in. Along with three other divers, Humphreys watched the octopus for more than 40 minutes. The octopus initially crawled onto Humphreys’ friend and his mask. As they began to capture photographs and videos from a distance, the octopus took over the camera. She remarked it was “a once in a lifetime moment” and said she feels blessed with the encounter.

Several users were amazed at the animal’s antics, and some of them even poked fun. A user commented, “Poor guy only wanted a selfie.” Another user wrote, “Better yet, octopus tries to eat camera or attacks diver.” A third user commented, “Crazy that all those suction things pretty much have their own brain.”

