Octogenarian’s Thank You’ note to person selling VHS online is making netizens emotional

As various e-commerce companies allow people to sell their products online, many are able to get rid of old products they no longer use. However, when a person sold a VHS to an 86-year-old man, little they could imagine the happiness the man derived from the analogue video recording player that allowed him to revisit old memories.

Advertising

To express his gratitude towards the owner, the octogenarian wrote a letter thanking the person for the care, effort and promptness. Dated February 10, the letter was shared on Reddit and in no time the post went viral. Captioned, “This person sold their VHS player on eBay and got a surprise letter in the mailbox,” the post received over one lakh upvotes and over two thousand comments.

“I found many VHS tapes recently and wanted to see what is on them and realised I had no player. So I went to eBay for the first time and discovered your offer. I bought your VHS and you shipped it within a few days. The VHS looks new and unused. Amazing. I had some issues getting it going, which were mine and not the player. I am 86 and perhaps not up to my game but I do get there eventually. And I did, and discovered the VHS works perfectly.” wrote the man in the letter addressed to the previous owner of the VHS.

He then goes on to thank the person and tell him how the VHS helped him relive memories. “I watched tapes of my retirement party from 25 years ago, which I had never seen before. Jeez, we were young. Then a tape of my wedding with all the family and friends, many of which are no longer around. Then skiing trips, kids growing up, travel and most importantly the gentle maturing of my family.”

The post left netizens emotional, with many missing their grandfathers’ after reading it. “Man…I really miss my grandpa,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.