Ex-Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha’s obstacle course for daughter impresses internet

Educational institutions are closed for the foreseeable future due to the spread of the coronavirus, and the former captain of India’s hockey team has come up with a unique obstacle course to keep his daughter busy. He shared a video of his daughter doing the entire obstacle course, which has since gone viral and inspired others.
“Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course,” he wrote on Twitter. The video shows his daughter completing the obstacle course, which includes a hula hoop, an cycle and archery among other activities.
Watch the video here:
Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course 🏀🏹🚴🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/Fhi2btQKHt
— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) March 29, 2020
Many who came across the video praised Rasquinha for his creativity and shared videos of the obstacle courses they’d designed for their children. Take a look at some reactions here:
That was fun ! … n quite an exercise for the mom n dad!! … who were forced to follow suit to do the exact same soon after ! :) Thx for the idea @virenrasquinha pic.twitter.com/cZSFhvUrZ9
— Arun (@Armenon83) March 29, 2020
Wow
— Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) March 29, 2020
She’s so adorable.. Daughters are such a blessing.
— John Doe (@UncleJohnDoe) March 29, 2020
Amazing idea, loved her focus and agility.
— Anuj Magazine (@anujmagazine) March 29, 2020
Such an awesome creation.
— Dill Vill (@DillVil) March 29, 2020
Would like to see some hockey in there too @virenrasquinha 😉🏑
— David Harte OLY (@daveyharte) March 29, 2020
Kya bat h bhai very good
— Chhote Lal boxing coach (@Chhoteboxingco1) March 29, 2020
The future Olympian in the making!
God bless you and your family 🙏🏻
— Tusshar Mehta (@Tusshar_Mehta) March 29, 2020
Wow! I hope she represents India at Olympics 🙂
— varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) March 29, 2020
Wohh wonderful but pls don’t teach kids to jump on sofa 😁😂
— Saadhvi (@Saadhvi11) March 29, 2020
Rasquinha’s obstacle course shared some parallels with another viral video that had done the rounds in which a woman from Nebraska came up with a home obstacle course for her kids.
Watch the video here:
As the number of COVID-19 patients around the world cross the 6-lakh mark, several countries have enforced lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus including India.
