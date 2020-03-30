Follow Us:
Monday, March 30, 2020
Ex-Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha’s obstacle course for daughter impresses internet

The former captain of the Indian hockey team shared a video of his daughter completing the obstacle course and inspired others to share videos of the obstacle courses they'd made for their children.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 30, 2020 5:06:53 pm
Viren Rasquinha, Viren Rasquinha creates home obstacle course for daughter, Viren Rasquinha home obstacle course, home obstacle course for ids during lockdown, coronavirus lockdown blues, Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, Trending news, Indian Express news The video shows Rasquinha’s daughter going through the obstacle course which is complete with a hula hoop and archery session

Educational institutions are closed for the foreseeable future due to the spread of the coronavirus, and the former captain of India’s hockey team has come up with a unique obstacle course to keep his daughter busy. He shared a video of his daughter doing the entire obstacle course, which has since gone viral and inspired others.

“Keeping the little one busy with a home obstacle course,” he wrote on Twitter. The video shows his daughter completing the obstacle course, which includes a hula hoop, an cycle and archery among other activities.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video praised Rasquinha for his creativity and shared videos of the obstacle courses they’d designed for their children. Take a look at some reactions here:

Rasquinha’s obstacle course shared some parallels with another viral video that had done the rounds in which a woman from Nebraska came up with a home obstacle course for her kids.

Watch the video here:

As the number of COVID-19 patients around the world cross the 6-lakh mark, several countries have enforced lockdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus including India.

