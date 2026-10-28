Obstacle course racing champion crosses South Africa’s highest bridge on 600 monkey bars

Thomas van Tonder, a South African obstacle course racing world champion, crossed the Bloukrans Bridge using 600 monkey bars, suspended beneath its arch. He took 47 minutes and 37 seconds to cover the course.

Tonder achieved the feat on October 26. The monkey bars spanned about 280 metres and involved a 45-degree climb across the crown and down the far side. This was done entirely by hand, on the longest set of monkey bars ever built.

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Despite the scale of the challenge, van Tonder arrived at the bridge feeling rather confident. During an interview about his feat with RedBull, Tonder mentioned, “I almost want to say that the bridge humbled me to a certain extent,” he says. “I came in a bit cocky, I came in a bit confident and that incline humbled me for sure.”

As an obstacle course racing world champion, van Tonder’s name is in the Guinness World Records for climbing 90 metres of free-hanging rope.

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Overjoyed by the feat, Van Tonder said at the finish, “I just completed one of my biggest dreams and missions for the last two years.” He further added, “I’m just grateful for it all. We actually made it to the other side.”

When asked about balancing mental health, Van Tonder remarked, “I’d say that was, to me, the mentally toughest part,” van Tonder said. “I was more tired than I expected to be going into that middle segment, and I found it really difficult to get any rhythm. My hands just didn’t do what I thought they would be able to. Just keeping them closed was so hard.”

People reacted to the post with celebratory momentum. One user said, “Not just any man but Thomas The Grip van Tonder!” Another user said, “I mean NO DNA, JUST RSA .” A third user said, “He’s not just a champ, he’s South African.”