Obsessive stalker assaults Japanese pop star; tracks her down via eye reflection in selfie

A Japanese pop star was assaulted by an obsessive stalker after he tracked her down using the pictures she uploaded online.

The pop star was attacked as she was entering her apartment after attending a concert. The stalker, identified as Hibiki Sato, found out where the victim lived with the help of her social media picture and google street view. He reportedly zoomed in on the reflection in her eye in the photo which was uploaded on social media and then matched it on google street view.

The 26-year-old then waited at the station in question and followed her home on September 1.

According to Daily Mail, he approached the victim from behind, placed a cloth in her mouth and dragged her to a corner.

The stalker admitted to the police that he has been closely observing her social media account and photos. He also told the police that he used to keep an eye on videos which the pop idol filmed inside her apartment and paid close attention to seemingly trivial details.

After confessing to the crime, Sato was arrested on September 17, 16 days after the assault.