‘Obnoxious’, say netizens as video of couple playing ping-pong in metro goes viral

A video of a couple playing Table Tennis, also known as ping pong, on a train has gone viral on social media. Tweeted by Americal poet Mary Karr, the 10-second clip features a couple playing the game, triggering mixed reactions online.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral. However, not everyone seemed pleased with the couple.

A video of a couple playing Table Tennis, also known as ping pong, on a train has gone viral on social media. Tweeted by an American poet Mary Karr, the 10-second clip features a couple playing the game as they travel in a metro. "On the 6 train tonight, a couple takes a table out and starts a ping pong game," she tweeted.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the clip to go viral. However, not everyone seemed pleased with the couple. The post received mixed reactions, with many criticising the couple. “It’s a train. Let the travellers have a relaxing trip,” read one of the many comments slamming the couple.

Watch the video here:

However, few also found the video entertaining. Here are some of the many reactions the viral video garnered.

