Flier forces woman cabin crew member of Taiwanese airline to wipe him after using toilet

Cabin crew members of a Taiwanese airline have complained after an American passenger on a long-haul flight allegedly exposed himself, and made a woman flight attendant wipe him after he had used the toilet. The chief purser on the flight, identified only by her surname Kuo, addressed a press conference recently in which she said that the passenger made “unreasonable requests” from the flight attendants while travelling to Los Angeles from Taipei.

Reliving the incident that left the all-women crew traumatised, Kuo said the overweight passenger forced her and her colleagues on the EVA Air flight on January 19 to undress him in the plane’s lavatory when he needed to use it. She alleged that he demanded that the crew clean him thrice after he had defecated, and on one occasion asked the crew member to go ‘deeper’.

According to the flight attendant, the unnamed wheelchair-bound passenger told the flight crew that he needed assistance to use the toilet as he had injured his right arm. They helped him into the business class toilet after he complained the toilet in the economy class was too small, but the passenger then demanded that they help him remove his underwear, which was allegedly “already pulled down halfway”, Asia One reports.

With no male flight attendant on board, the cabin crew turned down his demand, but he refused to take no for an answer. The crew members finally relented and helped remove his pants after he threatened to defecate on the floor.

“I told him we couldn’t help him, but he started yelling. He told me to go in there immediately and threatened to relieve himself on the floor,” Kuo was quoted as saying in a Daily Mail report.

The flier also reportedly demanded that the door of the toilet be kept open for ‘better circulation’ while he defecated. However, the flight attendants closed the door.

The passenger then called them in after he had relieved himself and asked them to wipe him. A Next Shark report quoted Kuo as saying: “He said: ‘Oh, mmm, deeper, deeper,’ and then accused my chief attendant of not properly cleaning his backside, requesting that she do it again.”

Following the incident, the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union urged EVA Air to properly respond to the issue and has suggested few measures to tackle such situations, which female flight attendants say are hardly rare.

“The union said the incident clearly constituted sexual harassment and asked that EVA sue the passenger, who has caused trouble on several previous occasions when flying with the company,” Focus Taiwan News channel reported.

EVA Air issued a statement in response to the incident, saying that their crew members are not obliged to accept demands that they deem inappropriate from passengers. According to the airline, investigations will be conducted and appropriate measures will be taken if the passenger is found to have exceeded his boundaries.