Viral video: Three-month-old ‘cutie pie’ grabs Obama’s attention at Hawaii golf course

A video of former US President Barak Obama holding and kissing a three-month-old baby is internet’s new favourite video. Three-month-old Riley and her family were spotted by the former president when he was golfing at Hawaii’s Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course in Kailu.

Watch the video here:

President Obama gracefully walked up and asked to hold my niece Riley. He was golfing in Hawaii. My niece is the GOAT period. #Hawaii #obama #President #MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/u6gmhGqzx4 — Andrea Jones (@itsanicholle) December 19, 2019

The video, which was shot by Andrea Jones, shows the former president approaching her family and asking “Who is this cutie pie?”.

After greeting the family, the former president held the infant before kissing her on her forehead.

Recalling the moment, Riley’s mother Tiffany Lewis told Good Morning America that she was in complete shock the whole time. Take a look at how netizens have reacted to the now-viral video here:

That is the most wonderful person earth, and a story you can be proud to tell Riley when she gets older! — Lenny believes Karma is here 🔯🇺🇸♊ (@yankees1958) December 20, 2019

He’s good with everyone. He’s a good, kind man. — MLeigh (@Loralei_leigh) December 19, 2019

I had a mild headache but this video cured it. Thanks Obama! <3 — John (@JohnP526) December 19, 2019

Just watched this video AND: My skin cleared up

The laundry folded itself

Idris Elba proposed (sorry Sabrina🤷🏽‍♀️)

$44K deposited into my checking account

My skinny jeans fit (THAT’S the power of Obama) — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) December 19, 2019

It sure makes me miss having a president with humanity and grace, you too? — MarySMoore (@MarySMoore) December 20, 2019

Barack Obama will be our President until further notice.

What a man of grace and humility.

And what a beautiful baby!!! — Just Elizabeth (@Eiggam5955) December 20, 2019

I’ve aged at least 10 years during 45*’s presidency. Now I know why. We were once blessed. — GloriaPissedOff (@GloriaPowderkeg) December 20, 2019

He raised his girls, did not hand them to an employee to do it. Real men know how to handle the babies. — waitin on the world to change (@kaz7911) December 20, 2019

Riley is beautiful & i do love a man who loves children. — Garden Expressionist (@aayers324) December 20, 2019

That is so freaking awesome! Your Neice certainly is the GOAT! So, damn cool, lucky girl! — 🌊🐘 Colleen 🐘🌊 (@gopsaidwhat) December 20, 2019

It’s no surprise that kissing babies was never a gimmick for this President ❤️❤️ — 𝕋𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕪_𝕋𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕟 #Bluenami2020 (@Tipsy_in_Texas) December 20, 2019

I just love seeing President Obama around children. He loves them and they love him. — B-Stellar & Resist 🌊🇺🇸 (@BarbStellar) December 20, 2019

