Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Viral video: Three-month-old ‘cutie pie’ grabs Obama’s attention at Hawaii golf course

Former US President Barak Obama was seen holding and kissing an infant at the golf course in Hawaii.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 1:25:28 pm
Barak Obama, Obama with baby, Obama with three-month-old baby, Obama with with kids, Obama kisses three-month-old baby, Obama with baby in Hawaii, Hawaii, Viral Video, Trending, Indian express news After greeting the family, the former president holds the infant before kissing her on her forehead.

A video of former US President Barak Obama holding and kissing a three-month-old baby is internet’s new favourite video. Three-month-old Riley and her family were spotted by the former president when he was golfing at Hawaii’s Kaneohe Klipper Golf Course in Kailu.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was shot by Andrea Jones, shows the former president approaching her family and asking “Who is this cutie pie?”.

After greeting the family, the former president held the infant before kissing her on her forehead.

Recalling the moment, Riley’s mother Tiffany Lewis told Good Morning America that she was in complete shock the whole time. Take a look at how netizens have reacted to the now-viral video here:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement