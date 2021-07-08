‘My heart skipped a beat’: Oak tree crashes onto 5-month-old’s crib

Sharing how the incident has stressed her family out, Courtney asked people to pray for 'peace in her heart'.

In a frightening incident, a baby monitor captured an oak tree falling onto a five-month-old’s crib as the baby slept in it.

Courtney and Kale Buchholtz were left startled when they heard a loud crash that shook the walls of their house in Prairieville, Louisiana. Little did they know that what they assumed to be a busted window due to lightning was in fact a giant tree falling through the roof into their child Cannon’s room.

“When I saw the tree I almost couldn’t even comprehend what was happening, that there was a tree in our house,” Courtney Buchholtz told ‘Good Morning America’. “And the thought of it being on top of Cannon, I felt physically ill.”

Watch the video here:

A baby monitor captured the moment when an oak tree fell into the room of 5-month-old Cannon Buchholtz as he was sleeping. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident. Read more: https://t.co/mMlcDcXtNZ pic.twitter.com/eGLhVGUYNG — ABC News (@ABC) July 8, 2021

Fortunately, the baby was unharmed. “I just turned him over and checked him really well to make sure there was nothing wrong with him,” Kale told the news website. “He had been crying, but as soon as I got him in my hands, he was laughing as I was turning him.”

Post the incident, Courtney took to Facebook to share what happened and even gave an update about the baby. “Woke up this morning once again wishing that last night was a bad dream, but seeing my sweet baby’s face makes me realize the most important things in life.”

Sharing how the incident has stressed her family out, Courtney asked people to pray for ‘peace in her heart’. “Thanking God that Kale didn’t have work this morning because he would’ve already been in bed where part of the ceiling came down. Physically okay—emotionally.. exhausted. Please pray for peace in this stressed out momma’s heart.”

Since being shared online, the video has prompted reactions from several netizens, with many calling it a close shave.

It’s a miracle the baby wasn’t seriously injured. We thank God! — L’Afrique (@Netsbridge) July 8, 2021

Oh my lord…that’s horrifying as all hell. That poor little thing. Thank goodness it wasn’t on top of the baby. That is one lucky little bundle of joy. That is incredible to watch and scary as all get out. Amazing that Cannon is okay. My heart skipped a beat. — TalentlessMedia (@TalentlessMedia) July 8, 2021

Omg! I am so very happy that nothing happened to this poor baby even though he was given a huge scare and his parents were too! They definitely have an angel watching over their baby boy for sure!!! — Monica S. Wells (@Mwells654) July 8, 2021