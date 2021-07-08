scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Must Read

‘My heart skipped a beat’: Oak tree crashes onto 5-month-old’s crib

Hearing the child's cry, the couple instantly went towards the crib and retrieved the baby out from under the debris and checked for injuries.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 8:13:00 pm
baby in crib oak tree fall viral video, Baby monitor captures oak tree crash onto crib 5-month-old baby sleeps, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsSharing how the incident has stressed her family out, Courtney asked people to pray for 'peace in her heart'.

In a frightening incident, a baby monitor captured an oak tree falling onto a five-month-old’s crib as the baby slept in it.

Courtney and Kale Buchholtz were left startled when they heard a loud crash that shook the walls of their house in Prairieville, Louisiana. Little did they know that what they assumed to be a busted window due to lightning was in fact a giant tree falling through the roof into their child Cannon’s room.

“When I saw the tree I almost couldn’t even comprehend what was happening, that there was a tree in our house,” Courtney Buchholtz told ‘Good Morning America’. “And the thought of it being on top of Cannon, I felt physically ill.”

Watch the video here:

Fortunately, the baby was unharmed. “I just turned him over and checked him really well to make sure there was nothing wrong with him,” Kale told the news website. “He had been crying, but as soon as I got him in my hands, he was laughing as I was turning him.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Post the incident, Courtney took to Facebook to share what happened and even gave an update about the baby. “Woke up this morning once again wishing that last night was a bad dream, but seeing my sweet baby’s face makes me realize the most important things in life.”

Sharing how the incident has stressed her family out, Courtney asked people to pray for ‘peace in her heart’. “Thanking God that Kale didn’t have work this morning because he would’ve already been in bed where part of the ceiling came down. Physically okay—emotionally.. exhausted. Please pray for peace in this stressed out momma’s heart.”

Since being shared online, the video has prompted reactions from several netizens, with many calling it a close shave.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 08: Latest News

Advertisement