Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

New Zealand supporter’s ‘scorecard’ of Pak team’s sloppy fielding wins the internet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 12:37:46 pm
new zealand, pakistan, nz vs pak, nz v pak 1st test, nz fan troll pakistan whiteboard, cricket fan whiteboard statistics, viral news, funny cricket news, sports news, indian expressPhoto of the man with the whiteboard is going viral across social media platforms.

During the first Test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, a unique score card at the stadium got everyone talking online. A New Zealand supporter made a note of all the errors that the Pakistani side made while fielding.

Armed with a whiteboard and a marker pen, the observant cricket fan categorised all the mistakes made by Pakistani side indexing them under dropped catches, misfields, poor throws, poor use of the DRS.

Soon, not only he drew attention of the camera crew at the stadium and getting acknowledged by commentators, screenshots of him with the board took social media by storm as well.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted a mammoth target of 431, courtesy a splendid century by Kane Williamson. Mohammad Rizwan made 71 and Faheem Ashraf 91 to help Pakistan weather a top-order collapse, then fight back on a day punctuated by lashing rain and hail to reach 239 on the third day of the first cricket test. And the buzz surrounding the photo grew as Pakistan side struggled.

The photo of the cricket fan went viral, leaving netizens laughing out loud with many praising him on comments for his quirky observation, and even Pakistani fans didn’t mind. Many joined him asking PCB to hire him as the team’s next coach.

