New Zealand TV presenter’s cake tribute to PM Jacinda Ardern has the world in splits

The prime minister too was shocked seeing the tribute. (Laura Daniel/ Twitter) The prime minister too was shocked seeing the tribute. (Laura Daniel/ Twitter)

A cake baked in honour of and supposed to resemble New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ended up looking like something out of a nightmare, and has the people around the world in splits. A comedian and TV personality who was responsible for the cake has also apologised to Adern.

New Zealand TV presenter and comedian Laura Daniel said she wanted to express her admiration for the prime minister and decided to bake a cake that resembled Ardern during an episode of the show Seven Sharp. However, on-air attempt ended with a result very far from what was intended.

The inspiration for the cake came from a picture of Ardern on the front cover of a recent biography titled “The Story Behind An Extraordinary Leader”. So there were blue skittles for the eyes, icing for other features and black licorice for hair. What took the cake were the fake teeth inside the mouth.

And this is what emerged:

Daniel, who has impersonated Ardern on-air in the past, later wrote, “They say don’t bake your heroes. But I wanted to try anyway.”

Sharing a picture on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m deeply sorry Jacinda Ardern. I truly tried my best with what I had available … it’s made from another NZ icon lolly cake.”

The cake was result of a bake-off competition with Hilary Barry, a presenter on New Zealand’s current affairs. Contestants had two hours to bake a cake without flour and decorate it to look like a national icon. Barry was the easy winner of the competition with a stunning Aoraki/ Mount Cook.

The cake caught the attention of the Prime Minister, who reacted with two emojis: “😳😳”.

The photo started a laughing riot online. Here are some reactions:

Did you also do this painting of her… nice resemblance pic.twitter.com/EEXGCyqMxa — Jokenda00@MFJ (@jkenda00) April 17, 2020

Da Vinci of the cake world! — 💧 EARTH “BOT”🔥 (@PaulKnowsAll2) April 16, 2020

Grandad missing his teeth? — Shirley (@Shirley56733062) April 16, 2020

My three year old: “Jacinda has eyelashes and that cake has no eyelashes. That’s a bad cake.” Me: “Would you like to eat it?” Three year old: “Not the teeth!” — Keryn M (@kerynmac) April 16, 2020

This is the inspiration we all needed. I can’t think of a better time to try something new without worrying how good or bad you think you are at it. https://t.co/OZ07EqrskN. https://t.co/rkf59ex9rn — Moataz Hamde (@moatazhamde) April 17, 2020

Baking a cake without flour is hard enough but Baking a cake of the Prime Minister without flour is even harder!@LauraDaniel25 You literally #nailedit https://t.co/dD2kaM5vV5 — Ayushi Agarwal (@ayu_agarwal94) April 16, 2020

Thats one mean looking cake. Here come the nightmares again. https://t.co/JfXW7K66Bu — Stacy Tsaclis (@tsaclis) April 15, 2020

The New Zealand PM has been praised online around the world for her swift decisions taken to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

