‘Looks like it has been kidnapped’: Twitterati on mirror sent to NYU student from university

Bad packaging of home-delivered items is not that rare. One such image of a big mirror in a bizarre package is doing the rounds on social media. The fragile item sent to a student’s home from her university hostel by mail — wrapped in a thick brown paper and brown tape — bent and curved – has left the owner as well social media users in shock.

Amanda Gordon, a student of New York University, was disheartened to see her mirror delivered home from the campus in a deplorable condition and wondered what to do with it now. “The way NYU sent my mirror in the mail … like what do you want me to do with this babes,” she wrote while sharing the photo.

While many slammed the university, others faulted the courier company responsible for the move, saying she must seek compensation from them or at least file a complaint. In less than 20 hours, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on Twitter with over 1.37 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

While some thought the horrible package looked like a body sent home, others warned the girl not to open it “inviting 7 years of bad luck”. But soon, the post took a hilarious turn as many came up with sarcastic and funny takes with one saying it looks like “2020 is hard on mirrors too”, others joked it deserved a place in a museum.

As the photo started circulating widely, many also gave it a meme-treatment. Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the mirror photo:

The way NYU sent my mirror in the mail … like what do you want me to do with this babes pic.twitter.com/s07VbvADGl — Amanda (@amanda_gordon12) July 10, 2020

Oh hunny don’t unwrap that, keeps the 7 years of bad luck inside — 🍰🦇Southern Gothicc🦇🍰 (@La_Reina_Rosa) July 10, 2020

mirror been broke so many times 😔 — ily (@morganhurrrley) July 11, 2020

that looks like a body — fleetwood max ✨🌹 (@maxcdorn) July 10, 2020

This mirror look like it’s been kidnapped — Gigi (@YouHeartGiGi) July 11, 2020

break the other side and you got one of them fancy three way vanity mirrors — CJ ♇ (@chaosshewrote) July 10, 2020

I’m sorry.. it looks like it’s been thru a lot 😔 pic.twitter.com/my0v8t9APz — Rululu (@justlikeIou91) July 11, 2020

your mirror just a lil sad, everyone has those days 💔💔 — ‎ًnat ♡ ‎‏annika (@glossyhye) July 11, 2020

it looks like its had a long day, give it some time to ger out of itself and reflect . 😔 https://t.co/2HHM3DJmFh — Mfundo Ofentse (@Meezy0688) July 11, 2020

ok now hear me out tho pic.twitter.com/xD6TPH6td3 — 💥Karl Garfx (Das Lasagna) (@tacoflashlight) July 11, 2020

You can put this as is in a modern-art museum with some artsy fartsy title like “free shipping on shattered reflections” and no one would think twice about it. https://t.co/O3BbjQRMzC — Andrew Gibson✖️ (@andrewxgibson) July 11, 2020

me: y my back hurt

how i sleep: https://t.co/4LysLIK9hX — hoe’s moving castle (@CUNTipunera) July 11, 2020

