Saturday, July 11, 2020
COVID19

‘Looks like it has been kidnapped’: Twitterati on mirror sent to NYU student from university

While some thought the horrible package looked like a dead body sent to home, others warned the girl not to open it "inviting 7 years of bad luck". But soon, the post took a hilarious turn as many came up with sarcastic and punny takes on it, eventually starting a meme-fest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2020 5:56:47 pm
nyu send broken mirror student, woman receives broken curved mirror, failed package delivery, funny memes, indian express, viral news Many wondered how the mirror ended in a curved position what some described it as fetal posture. (Source: @amanda_gordon12/ Twitter)

Bad packaging of home-delivered items is not that rare. One such image of a big mirror in a bizarre package is doing the rounds on social media. The fragile item sent to a student’s home from her university hostel by mail — wrapped in a thick brown paper and brown tape — bent and curved  – has left the owner as well social media users in shock.

Amanda Gordon, a student of New York University, was disheartened to see her mirror delivered home from the campus in a deplorable condition and wondered what to do with it now. “The way NYU sent my mirror in the mail … like what do you want me to do with this babes,” she wrote while sharing the photo.

While many slammed the university, others faulted the courier company responsible for the move, saying she must seek compensation from them or at least file a complaint. In less than 20 hours, the tweet garnered a lot of attention on Twitter with over 1.37 lakh likes and thousands of comments.

While some thought the horrible package looked like a body sent home, others warned the girl not to open it “inviting 7 years of bad luck”. But soon, the post took a hilarious turn as many came up with sarcastic and funny takes with one saying it looks like “2020 is hard on mirrors too”, others joked it deserved a place in a museum.

As the photo started circulating widely, many also gave it a meme-treatment. Here’s what Twitterati had to say about the mirror photo:

