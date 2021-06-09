‘Rise of fruit aliens’: NYT retracts article claiming watermelons were found on Mars, netizens react with memes

Amid immense interest in space explorations and presence of life beyond the Earth, people were left in a frenzy after a New York Times report claimed “Fields of Watermelons Found On Mars”. Although the American news organisation was quick to delete the article and calling it an error, it didn’t stop netizens from having a blast online.

On Tuesday afternoon, the article appeared on site attributing the claim to the police. “Authorities say rise of fruit aliens is to blame for glut of outer space watermelons,” read the story, which was deleted less than an hour later. However, it got indexed on Google News.

“The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons raining down, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted. This story is terribly boring,” the story read, according to screenshots going viral across social media platforms. “Watermelon taste good, police say,” the report added.

It got further attention when a journalist posted screenshots of the deleted story.

A former employ guessed that it might have been some backend error while testing out some new feature on the website and it might have got published by mistake. Turns out, he was right.

When I worked at NYT, part of my job was to show people how to use our CMS, and my worst fear was that my fake article, “Psychologists See Rise of Alarming New Trend: Procrastination Baking,” would get published by mistake. My thoughts are with whomever did this. https://t.co/TJ9io2w3Oz — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) June 8, 2021

According to a report by Futurism, a spokesperson of the New York Times clarified it was meant for just testing purposes. “Earlier today, a mock article intended for a testing system was published on our site in error,” the spokesperson was quoted. “The article has since been removed,” she added.

The link to the article now opens to a page, which reads: “This article was published in error.” Explaining the gaffe, the content now reads: “A mock article intended for a testing system was inadvertently published on this page earlier.”

Many people working on websites claimed it’s their “worst nightmare” and sent out “thoughts and prayers” to the person who accidentally published it.

With many conspiracy theories and memes taking over on Twitter, ‘watermelon’ and ‘Mars’ found many mentions on the platform. While some opined what if it was an indication of something that might happen in future, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes and analysing the content of the now-deleted article. Some also said that they were disappointed that it wasn’t a long article and just an error.

