scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Breaking News

NYT buys Wordle. Word game lovers aren’t really happy

After the NYT’s move was announced, people did congratulate creator Josh Wardle but were heartbroken to know their simplest joy of playing the game will soon go behind a paywall.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 11:42:57 am
wordle, wordle sold to new york times, nyt buys wordle, wordle memes, rip wordle, wordle nyt buying, viral news, indian expressAlthough the price wasn’t disclosed, but the newspaper said it paid in 'the low-seven figures".

Wordle, the simple five-letter word game that has brought cumulative joy to people during the stressful coronavirus pandemic, has been bought. The free game that has quickly become the most cherished one online was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) and netizens are anything but thrilled.

The simple game was developed by Brooklyn-based engineer Josh Wardle, which he started as a puzzle to play with his partner during the pandemic and later opened to the world.

“The purchase, announced by The Times on Monday, reflects the growing importance of games, like crosswords and Spelling Bee, in the company’s quest to increase digital subscriptions to 10 million by 2025,” NYT said in an article announcing the move. “The company said the game would initially remain free to new and existing players,” it added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Taking to Twitter, which has been at the centre of all the frenzy surrounding the game, Wardle issued a statement to inform players about the update.

Wardle said in a previous NYT interview he started Wordle after he and his partner “got really into” the newspaper’s crosswords and Spelling Bee games during the pandemic. “New York Times Games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me,” Wardle said in his statement.

Wordle was sold to the American newspaper for more than $1 million, TIME reported. “The price wasn’t disclosed, but the Times said it paid in ‘the low-seven figures’,” the report stated.

The high-value deal is a testament to the game’s growing popularity, which had less than 100 players in early November last year when it was launched to the public. However, by early January, there were more than 300,000 players logged on the website to play their once-a-day puzzle.

After the NYT’s move was announced, people did congratulate Wardle but were heartbroken to know their simplest joy of playing the game will soon go behind a paywall. Soon, people took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 01: Latest News

Advertisement