Thursday, June 14, 2018
NYPD inducts first female turbaned Sikh officer; Tweeple celebrate

Gursoach Kaur became the first turbaned female Auxiliary Police Officer (APO) in the New York Police Department. The significant move is a step taken further towards inclusiveness after the department allowed its Sikh officers to wear turbans and maintain beards in 2016.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: May 21, 2018 2:31:47 pm
new york police department, nypd new recuits, nypd sikh officers, nypd female sikh officer, nypd female turbaned officer, Gursoch Kaur, Gursoch Kaur nypd, nypd sikh turbans, good news, trending news, world news, indian express Gursoach Kaur became the first turbaned female Auxiliary Police Officer in the NYPD. (Source: Sikh Officers Association/ Facebook)
In a first, the New York Police Department (NYPD) recently inducted a Sikh turbaned female police officer. Gursoach Kaur, who graduated last week from the New York City Police Academy, will join the law enforcement force as an Auxiliary Police Officer (APO). The news was shared on social media by the Sikh Officers Association and soon the move garnered a lot of attention and praise for the young recruit.

Reacting to this, Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, congratuled Kaur. Sharing the news on Twitter, Puri wrote, “Delighted to see a turbaned lady officer in NYPD. Hope this fosters better understanding of Sikhism & Sikhs & corrects perceptions in US so that incident which happened with me in 2010 & recently with @Canada minister @NavdeepSBains do not recur. Sikhs are ambassadors of harmony.”

In 2010, when he was an ambassador to the UN, security officers at the Houston Airport had asked him to remove his turban, something that hurts religious sentiments. Canadian Minister Navdeep Bains was also asked to remove his turban at Detroit Metro Airport on his way back to Canada in 2017.

In 2016, NYPD for the first time relaxed its uniform policy to promote inclusiveness and allowed its Sikh officers to wear turbans and maintain beards. The move was done to promote and encourage the minority community members to join the force and certainly Kaur’s recruitment would give it a positive push.

The happy news set Sikhs around the world talking and #GursoachKaur trending. Here’s how Tweeple reacted.

What do you think of this move? Share your thoughts in comments below.

