‘Go Knicks’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs playful order abolishing kids’ bedtimes during NBA Finals

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani came up with a light-hearted way to celebrate the city’s basketball fever by signing a playful executive order on June 1 that temporarily “abolishes” bedtimes during the NBA Finals.

Six months into his tenure, Mamdani marked the occasion with a mock signing ceremony attended by several children dressed in New York Knicks colours. The youngsters enthusiastically endorsed the order by leaving handprint stamps on the document, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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With the New York Knicks set to face the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, tip-off for each game is scheduled for 8.30 pm ET—a start time that could keep younger fans awake well past their usual bedtime on school nights.

Sharing the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, Mamdani wrote, “Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals.”

“As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them. Go Knicks,” he added.

Check out the post:

Today, I signed an Executive Order temporarily repealing bedtimes in the City of New York so that kids of all ages can watch our team in the NBA Finals. As Mayor, you’re forced to make many difficult decisions. This was not one of them. Go Knicks. pic.twitter.com/DqjNtVh17h — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 1, 2026

A lifelong Knicks supporter, Mamdani has openly backed the franchise throughout its remarkable run to the championship series, its first NBA Finals appearance in nearly three decades.

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing amused reactions from basketball fans and parents alike. One user joked, “Can we use technology for good and make 10,000 more of him.” Another wrote, “Finally, a government decision everyone can agree with. Kids can make up the sleep later — the NBA Finals are history in the making. Go Knicks!”

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A third commenter laughed, “Funny now you gone have my kids threatening to sue me if I say go to bed! Thanks alot lol.”

The tongue-in-cheek order, drafted in an unofficial Comic Sans font, declared that “bedtimes should not impede the ability of New York’s Cutest to cheer for the Knicks and watch every second of this historic Championship series”.

It further stated: “I hereby direct that bedtimes in the City of New York are repealed during the NBA Finals so that kids of all ages can root for their New York Knicks… This Order shall take effect immediately and shall not expire until the Knicks complete — and hopefully win — this historic Championship run.”

Beyond basketball, Mamdani is also known for his passion for football. A longtime supporter of Arsenal, he has frequently spoken about his love for the North London club. After Arsenal won the Premier League title, he penned an article describing how, regardless of how hectic his day as mayor had been, he would check the league standings before bed and “smile at the sight of Arsenal on top”.

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His devotion to the club was visible in public appearances as well. During Eid al-Adha celebrations, Mamdani was spotted wearing an Arsenal-themed kurta. He has also weighed in on football issues beyond fandom, publicly urging FIFA to make World Cup tickets more affordable and criticising dynamic pricing to ensure local New Yorkers have a fair chance to attend matches.