Viral video: To make streets safer, NYC Mayor destroys illegal two-wheelers with bulldozers

In a bid to make the streets of New York safer, the city’s mayor has taken a drastic step — he has seized and destroyed hundreds of ‘illegal’ two-wheelers using bulldozers.

“Illegal dirtbikes and ATVs endanger the lives of New Yorkers. We’re not letting them go unchecked,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Twitter. “Get the message: you want to terrorize our neighborhoods? You’ll get crushed.”

Adams also tweeted a GIF of himself posing against the backdrop of the two-wheelers being destroyed.

During a press conference held at a Brooklyn auto pound Tuesday, Adams spoke about the cooperative effort between the mayor’s office and police department to rid the city’s streets of illegal motorbikes. He then flagged off the destruction drive. Within a couple of minutes, hundreds of motorcycles parked on the lot were trampled under the heavyweight machinery, as all watched.

“Today, as we stand in the shadow of the Freedom Tower, we are freeing ourselves from these destructive pieces of machinery,” said Adams, during the press conference. “They will be crushed today so that they can never terrorize our city again. Each and every one of them, they will be turned into scrap metal and eventually recycled.”

Now, videos and photos of his action, which some citizens have dubbed as “hardcore”, are viral.

While some people supported Adams’ move, others were skeptical. Several people, however, were seen enjoying the spectacle on social media.

CBS News reported that according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the police have reportedly seized about 2,000 illegal motorbikes from New Yorkers since January, which marked an 80 per cent increase from the number of dirt bikes and ATVs removed from city streets during the same period in 2021.

The mayor and the police also pledged to ensure stricter regulation on illegal riders making people safe on streets.