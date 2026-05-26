NYC engineer turns love for dogs into thriving six-figure side hustle; earns more than $6,000 a month

A 28-year-old engineer in New York City has transformed his passion for dogs into a booming luxury pet-care business that brings in “north of six figures” annually.

Coby Goodhart told People Magazine he manages his demanding full-time tech career alongside running Goodhart Dog Co, a high-end dog-walking and pet-care service based in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of letting the two careers clash, he said he designed the business to fit around his day job and earns $6,000 a month (around Rs 5.7 lakh) on the side. “Goodhart Dog Co is something I’ve built completely around that schedule,” he said, adding that he handles walks “in the mornings, on my lunch break, evenings and weekends.”

Goodhart moved to New York City in 2023 and soon realised he missed being around animals. What started as casually walking neighbourhood dogs gradually evolved into a business, which he officially launched in 2025.

His routine now starts with early-morning walks before heading to work. During lunch breaks, he squeezes in more appointments, and after work, he returns to clients for evening walks. As demand increased, he hired and trained another dog walker to cover midday sessions while he remained at his day job.

“It’s a lot, but I genuinely love it,” Goodhart said. “The goal is to grow it to the point where it becomes my full-time focus.”

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The company currently caters to pet owners across Lower Manhattan, walking 10-20 dogs daily. According to Goodhart, much of the growth has come through recommendations and local networking. “When you do great work in a small area, people talk,” he said.

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He also promotes the business by handing out cards to doormen and residents while staying active on social media. Rather than competing as a regular dog-walking service, Goodhart said he intentionally positioned the company as a premium offering. “I’m not trying to be everything to everyone,” he said.

Even with the growing profits, he said, one of the biggest rewards is simply spending time with animals. “There’s something grounding about spending time with animals that just want to move, explore and be with you,” he said. “In a neighbourhood like Lower Manhattan, where people are busy and high-stress, being the person who takes great care of their dog means a lot to clients,” he added.

Still, the work comes with its own challenges. “Rain, heat, cold; the dogs still need their walks,” Goodhart said, joking that “early mornings in January are humbling.”

Discussing the business side, he revealed that the company now “brings in north of six figures.” He added, “Pricing varies by client; factors like location, dog size, behaviour and schedule all play into it. It’s a luxury service, so I price accordingly and make sure every client feels that in the experience.”

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Goodhart works as an engineering consultant at RER Solutions Inc, where he manages multi-million-dollar loan applications tied to clean energy projects for the Department of Energy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and inspirational purposes only and features an individual’s personal financial success and business strategy. Side hustles and entrepreneurial ventures involve varying levels of effort, market demand, and financial risk; individual results may differ based on location and professional circumstances.