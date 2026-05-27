Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang splurges on entire food stall queue in Taiwan; video goes viral

The Nvidia chief was seen stopping by a popular grilled corn stall in Taipei that had attracted a massive crowd and a long waiting line.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 27, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Jensen Huang jokingly told the crowd that he would pay for everyone’s food if he could be served firstJensen Huang jokingly told the crowd that he would pay for everyone’s food if he could be served first (Photo: @CryptoMaster_70/X)
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During a recent visit to Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang grabbed attention on social media after a light-hearted exchange with people at a stall in Taipei’s famous Raohe Street Night Market.

Videos now viral on social media show Nvidia’s chief stopping by a popular grilled corn stall that had attracted a massive crowd and a long waiting line. Huang approaches the vendor as other customers queue for their orders.

According to social media posts, Huang jokingly told the crowd that he would pay for everyone’s food if he could be served first and skip the queue. After the vendor informed him that the customers had already settled their bills, Huang reportedly replied that he would “pay again anyway.”

The unexpected offer drew applause from people waiting at the stall, with many allowing the billionaire to move ahead in line. The videos also showed Huang interacting with the vendor and reacting excitedly after tasting the grilled corn.

Watch here:

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While the video quickly gained momentum on social media, amassing numerous reactions, Huang’s gesture did not sit well with a section of users.

“Gross behavior. Oh I have money let me do whatever I want. Let me ruin the planet because “money”. People need to push back,” a user wrote.

“He could have bought all the lamps in Taiwan to turn the night market into a day market,” another user joked.

“I don’t get the blubbering. Yes he paid to go first, AND paid for everybody’s. But more importantly he is, acting at least, like a man of the people. How many other billionaires are out eating street food? Yes he has bodyguards. I’ll still take his style over the other clowns,” a third user reacted.

 

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