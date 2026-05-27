Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang splurges on entire food stall queue in Taiwan; video goes viral

Jensen Huang jokingly told the crowd that he would pay for everyone’s food if he could be served first (Photo: @CryptoMaster_70/X)

During a recent visit to Taiwan, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang grabbed attention on social media after a light-hearted exchange with people at a stall in Taipei’s famous Raohe Street Night Market.

Videos now viral on social media show Nvidia’s chief stopping by a popular grilled corn stall that had attracted a massive crowd and a long waiting line. Huang approaches the vendor as other customers queue for their orders.

According to social media posts, Huang jokingly told the crowd that he would pay for everyone’s food if he could be served first and skip the queue. After the vendor informed him that the customers had already settled their bills, Huang reportedly replied that he would “pay again anyway.”