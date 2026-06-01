Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stuns employees as he hits the dance floor at Taipei party

Jensen Huang is currently in Taiwan for a major AI-focused conference in Taipei and is expected to visit South Korea next week (Photo: @MarioNawfal/X)

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has taken the Internet by storm after a video of him dancing on stage at an employee celebration went viral. The event, “Constellation All-Employee Celebration”, took place in Taipei, Taiwan.

Videos shared on Instagram, X, and other platforms capture Huang joining colleagues for an energetic stage performance. Stepping away from the conventional image of a corporate leader, he appeared enthusiastic and at ease, matching his rhythm with the music. His performance was met with loud cheers from employees attending the event.

Sharing the video, an X handle Mario Nawfal wrote, “Jensen Huang is out there living his best life, dancing at the NVIDIA all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan. You’d never guess he’s the CEO.”