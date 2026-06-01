Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stuns employees as he hits the dance floor at Taipei party

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has taken the Internet by storm after a video of him dancing on stage at an employee celebration went viral. The event, “Constellation All-Employee Celebration”, took place in Taipei, Taiwan.
Videos shared on Instagram, X, and other platforms capture Huang joining colleagues for an energetic stage performance. Stepping away from the conventional image of a corporate leader, he appeared enthusiastic and at ease, matching his rhythm with the music. His performance was met with loud cheers from employees attending the event.
Sharing the video, an X handle Mario Nawfal wrote, “Jensen Huang is out there living his best life, dancing at the NVIDIA all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan. You’d never guess he’s the CEO.”
Watch here:
🇺🇸Jensen Huang is out there living his best life, dancing at the NVIDIA all-employee celebration event in Taipei, Taiwan
You’d never guess he’s the CEO 😂pic.twitter.com/LsLTsMfPqd
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 30, 2026
The video has since gone viral, prompting light-hearted reactions. “My grandmother dances like him too probably nothing,” a user joked. “Fine but let’s not get too excited. Dancing with the CEO is precisely as much fun as any other corporate activity,” another user chimed in.
“And remarkably, he actually skipped his leather jacket this time, but yeah, I agree. Great CEO,” a third user reacted.
Recently, Huang was seen exploring bustling night markets and casually mingling with crowds in the city. Huang is currently in Taiwan for a major AI-focused conference in Taipei and is expected to visit South Korea next week.
Local media reports stated that he is scheduled to arrive in South Korea on June 5 before attending a prominent event in Seoul. During the trip, he is expected to hold meetings with senior leaders from SK Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Corp and Naver.
The discussions are likely to centre on advancements in physical AI, including robotics and emerging industrial technologies.