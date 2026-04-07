Nutella floats into Artemis II livestream, sparking jokes about space ‘product placement’; company reacts

The clip quickly exploded online, with many convinced it had to be intentional.

A routine space broadcast turned unexpectedly hilarious when an uninvited co-star floated into the frame–a jar of Nutella.

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen are currently aboard the Orion spacecraft on a 10-day Artemis II mission, looping around the Moon in preparation for future crewed landings, possibly as soon as 2027. During a live stream, as the crew reached their farthest point from Earth—about 252,752 miles out—viewers noticed something odd drifting behind them.

In a moment that felt straight out of a comedy skit, a large jar of Nutella slowly slipped into view, gliding past the camera in zero gravity. Perfectly upright and label facing forward, it floated by unnoticed by the astronauts, making the scene even funnier.