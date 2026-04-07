Nutella floats into Artemis II livestream, sparking jokes about space ‘product placement’; company reacts

A routine space broadcast turned unexpectedly hilarious when an uninvited co-star floated into the frame–a jar of Nutella.
Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen are currently aboard the Orion spacecraft on a 10-day Artemis II mission, looping around the Moon in preparation for future crewed landings, possibly as soon as 2027. During a live stream, as the crew reached their farthest point from Earth—about 252,752 miles out—viewers noticed something odd drifting behind them.
In a moment that felt straight out of a comedy skit, a large jar of Nutella slowly slipped into view, gliding past the camera in zero gravity. Perfectly upright and label facing forward, it floated by unnoticed by the astronauts, making the scene even funnier.
The clip quickly exploded online, with many convinced it had to be intentional. “Now that’s product placement,” one user joked, while another added, “Yeah the Nutella marketing team must be celebrating as we speak…”
Now that’s product placement
— Jackie (@7ThinkingJack) April 6, 2026
The internet, as expected, ran with it. “NASA spent $93 billion and Nutella got a free ad out of it,” one comment read. Another quipped, “Nutella advertising dept must be over the moon!”
Nutella itself joined the fun, reposting the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Honored to have traveled further than any spread in history. Taking spreading smiles to new heights.” The video also carried the line, “Nutella is out of this world.”
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That only fueled more jokes. “Red Bull gives you wings but Nutella takes you to space,” one person wrote, while another said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant scoop (of Nutella) for humankind. AMAZE AMAZE AMAZE.”
Despite the speculation, Nasa was quick to shut down any branding conspiracy. Agency press secretary Bethany Stevens clarified to Futurism, “NASA does not select crew meals or food in association with brand partnerships,” adding, “This was not a product placement.”
With the mission now wrapping up, Artemis II, along with its unexpectedly viral passenger, is heading back to Earth, with splashdown in the Pacific Ocean expected on Friday.