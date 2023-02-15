Nurses rushed to save babies in incubator as earthquake struck Turkey. Watch

When the earthquake rattled Turkey, the instinctive response of two nurses in the Gaziantep hospital was to protect the babies in the neonatal care unit. They have been hailed online for their “bravery” and “humanity”.

A clip shared by Dr Fahrettin Koca, Turkish minister for health, shows two nurses rushing inside the neonatal care unit. They swiftly move towards the incubators and try to keep them firm.

“We were very scared and panicked, but the panic was definitely not for ourselves. We were afraid of how we would protect the babies here, how we would get them out without anything,” Gazel Caliskan, one of the nurses, told BBC.

O can alıcı sarsıntı sırasında iki hemşire arkadaşımız unutulmaz bir davranış gösterdi. Gaziantep İnayet Topçuoğlu Hastanesi Yeni Doğan Yoğun Bakım Ünitesinde görevli Devlet ve Gazel hemşireler dışarı çıkmak yerine bebeklerin bulunduğu kuvözlerin devrilmesini önlemeye çalıştılar. pic.twitter.com/ikCoqqpU9M — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 12, 2023

Delvet Nizam, the other nurse, told the BBC in a video, “All we thought about was just babies. We held incubators as much as we could so that the panel would not hit the incubator.”

Appreciating their selfless act, International Council of Nurses president Dr Pamela Cipriano was quoted as saying by the Nursing Times website, “Amid the tragedy, destruction and deaths caused by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, it is not at all surprising to see the bravery of these nurses who ran towards their tiny patients.”

“Nurses’ instincts are to act swiftly to protect those under their care regardless of the circumstances,” she said.

More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey in the devastating earthquake. Thousands of survivors have been left stranded and many are grappling to meet basic needs like finding shelter from the gripping cold.