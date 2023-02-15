scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

Nurses rushed to save babies in incubator as earthquake struck Turkey. Watch

More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey in the devastating earthquake.

Nurses rush to save babies in incubatorThe nurses have been hailed online for their "bravery" and "humanity".
Listen to this article
Nurses rushed to save babies in incubator as earthquake struck Turkey. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

When the earthquake rattled Turkey, the instinctive response of two nurses in the Gaziantep hospital was to protect the babies in the neonatal care unit. They have been hailed online for their “bravery” and “humanity”.

A clip shared by Dr Fahrettin Koca, Turkish minister for health, shows two nurses rushing inside the neonatal care unit. They swiftly move towards the incubators and try to keep them firm.

ALSO READ |India’s NDRF personnel rescue 6-year-old girl stuck under debris in Turkey’s Gaziantep city

“We were very scared and panicked, but the panic was definitely not for ourselves. We were afraid of how we would protect the babies here, how we would get them out without anything,” Gazel Caliskan, one of the nurses, told BBC.

Delvet Nizam, the other nurse, told the BBC in a video, “All we thought about was just babies. We held incubators as much as we could so that the panel would not hit the incubator.”

Appreciating their selfless act, International Council of Nurses president Dr Pamela Cipriano was quoted as saying by the Nursing Times website, “Amid the tragedy, destruction and deaths caused by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, it is not at all surprising to see the bravery of these nurses who ran towards their tiny patients.”

“Nurses’ instincts are to act swiftly to protect those under their care regardless of the circumstances,” she said.

Also Read
Cadbury
UK woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk under floorboards of her house
Blue flowers cover hills
'Heaven on Earth': Valley of blue flowers covering hills mesmerises netizens
Dog rescued from rubble in Turkey
Dog rescued from quake rubble after 23 days without food, water or sunlig...
Face like form in waves
'Goddess of water Amphitrite or late Queen Elizabeth': Netizens in awe as...

More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey in the devastating earthquake. Thousands of survivors have been left stranded and many are grappling to meet basic needs like finding shelter from the gripping cold.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-02-2023 at 17:46 IST
Next Story

Cabinet approves induction of 9,000 more ITBP troops for China border

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close