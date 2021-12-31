scorecardresearch
Friday, December 31, 2021
Nurse adopts patient’s dog temporarily after he’s forced to give up his pet

While the patient is still in rehabilitation, the nurse said she will continue to take care of the canine for him and return the dog once he heads home.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 31, 2021 6:38:18 pm
nurse adopts patient dog, man forced to give up pet nurse adopts, good news, nurse rescue patient pet, indian expressThe nurse also brings in the pet to the rehabilitation centre everyday for the patient to meet the dog.

Sometimes, pets are the only family members for many people and giving up on them is never an easy decision. However, when one man had to give up on his dog for his hospital stay, a nurse stepped in to adopt the canine. She also made sure that the patient and his pet met regularly. Now, netizens are hailing the nurse saying it’s perfect reminder that ’tis the season of giving.

John Burley from Rome, New York, was hospitalised with an illness that required long stay away from home. As a result, he had no choice but to give his beloved dog Boomer to the Rome Humane Society. However, hearing the heartbreaking news, nurse Jennifer Smith, who works at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome, where Burley was previously a daily patient, plunged into action.

According to CNN Burley was hospitalised before Thanksgiving and he had called her at work quite concerned. “John was calling from his hospital room saying, ‘Boomer is in the pound!’ Boomer is in the pound!’ Boomer is John’s world,” Smith said.

“He took a breath and asked me, ‘Will you take care of Boomer?’ And I said, ‘Of course, John. I will find Boomer and take care of him for you,'” the nurse with 12 years experience told the news outlet. Smith said that she formed a friendship with Burley in the adult daycare program and he would often talk about Boomer, “I couldn’t separate the two of them. I just couldn’t.”

“She went right to the Rome Humane Society that day and paid the adoption fee, took him to the vet, and went on a shopping spree for food, crate, toys, and doggy clothes. He is very spoiled,” Kimberleigh Hare from The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome told Newsweek.

“It broke her heart to think that Boomer would be adopted by strangers and she couldn’t bear to think about what would happen if no one wanted to adopt this sweet 13-year-old dog,” Hare added talking about the nurse.

Luckily, Burley was relived to hear the news and was happy to get regular updates from Smith about his pet settling in nicely in his new setup.

Finally, when it was time to leave hospital, Burley was informed he would need rehabilitation before being able to go home. Unsurprisingly, he chose the rehabilitation centre where Smith works, and now, he even gets to meet Boomer everyday during his treatments. Smith said she will continue to take care of Boomer as Burley continues his recovery at the rehabilitation center.

People on social media loved the kind gesture by the nurse and showered praise and blessings on her. As the story garnered a lot of attention, it also started a serious conversation about how the situation is more common than one may think and if there can be an organisation that specialises in homing such pets.

