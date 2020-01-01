Follow Us:
Australians share terrifying videos and photos of bushfires on social media

Social media has been flooded with videos and photos of the fires. They show people being forced to seek refuge on beaches, volunteers working, as well as red and orange skies in the region due to the fires.

Published: January 1, 2020
Australia bushfire, nsw fires, nsw bush fire, nsw firefighters truck in fire, nsw bush fire videos, viral videos, indian express Scary video of firemen trying to save themselves using just a blanket as their truck was over run by blaze is going viral.

While the rest of the nation and the world celebrated the start of the new year, residents of southeast Australia were dealing with bushfires and have been sharing photos and videos on social media that show just how bad things are. The fires have been fueled by high, dry winds and soaring temperatures, and have forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

One video that has gone viral is one shared by the New South Wales’ Fire and Rescue department that shows a rescue vehicle surrounded by fire. The viral video shows personnel being forced to take shelter in the truck to escape the raging fires. The video shows the rescue personnel holding blankets near the windows of the vehicle to prevent shards of glass from hitting them, in case they shatttered due to the high temperatures.

The video has over 3.5 million views on Facebook and another 3 million on Twitter. While many praised the firefighters and other volunteers for their bravery, others criticised politicians and leaders, who they said weren’t doing enough.

Social media has been flooded with videos and photos of the fires. They show people being forced to seek refuge at the beach, volunteers fighting to control spot fires, as well as red and orange skies in the region due to the fires.

Around 4,000 holiday-makers and locals gathered on the foreshore in the town of Mallacoota in Victoria state as an out-of-control bushfire bore down on the remote community. Rural towns further north in New South Wales state are ablaze or under attack from embers, as strong winds fan the flames.

Many were angered by the fact that traditional New Year’s Day celebrations featured fireworks as  usual in Sydney despite the hardships being faced by others.

At least 15 people are now believed to have died, while scores of people remain missing after weeks of fires that have ripped through Australia’s east coast. Bushfires have destroyed more than 4 million hectares (10 million acres) and new blazes are sparked almost daily by extremely hot and windy conditions and, most recently, dry lightning strikes created by the fires themselves.

