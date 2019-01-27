Love binge-watching TV series? One streaming service is offering £35,000 to do it for a year!

Are you one of those who love to binge-watch shows and have often joked that you could have earned a lot if this was a real job? Well, your prayers have been answered. Yes, the dream job of every bing-watcher couch potato has become a reality as a TV company based in the UK, Ireland and Italy, is offering a chance to win £35,000 (over Rs 32 lakhs) just by watching favourite shows for a year.

NOW TV is looking for one dedicated person to do the job. Apart from the big amount, the streaming service is also giving away a Now TV smart stick and 12 months of NOW TV passes, The Independent reported. However, the offer is available to only people residing in the United Kingdom. The shows listed on the site include The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, True Detective, Band of Brothers, The Walking Dead, The Sopranos among others.

“Our research found one in seven Brits spend their holiday catching up on telly and 40 per cent say TV helps them escape and relax, so in the depths of winter, we wanted to take duvet days to another level with the first ever TV streaming sabbatical,” Emma Quartly, Marketing Director at NOW TV told LadBible explaining how they came up with this one-of-a-kind offer.

How about the chance to win £35,000 to watch Box Sets for an entire year? We’re serious, just ask @joeldommett! 🤑 Post your best video or photo telling us why YOU deserve this ultimate gig, simply tag @NOWTV with #BoxSetSabbatical 😎https://t.co/bkrHcu8NIl (T&Cs Apply) 👈 pic.twitter.com/CbNVOG21q3 — NOW TV (@NOWTV) January 24, 2019

To enter the contest, participants must send in their video or photo in a post telling why they deserve to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Entries can be submitted via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or even by mailing the streaming services.

A panel of judges, including comedian Joel Dommett, will then pick their favourite entry, who will be paid on a monthly instalment basis, which will commence in March 2019 and end in February 2020. Now, social media has been flooded with some quirky and some honest entries.

@nowtv as a new single mother on maternity leave and the brink of redundancy from my full time job. With uncertain times ahead I think a #boxsetsabbatical is just what me and my daughter need. As you can see she would be the perfect partner for the job. pic.twitter.com/arXRFPxNgt — Katie Barwell (@kbarwell13686) January 27, 2019

@NOWTV #BoxSetSabbatical I think this photo of a towel and duvet war re-enactment of the epic battle between a giraffe and an army of swans, says that I’m over qualified for my job and need to focus on something more challenging, like knowing the plots of every show ever pic.twitter.com/S9xDihTyxm — Brandon Jay Williams (@BWilliams_Actor) January 26, 2019

Already writing a tv related blog so it would be cool to get paid & giving ‘us’ the #BoxSetSabbatical @NOWTV also means you would be saving the bird and mice population #ratherwatchtv . FYI Boris has already watched all the ITV boxsets.✅ pic.twitter.com/y1V7ixaNqb — Emma (@latellychat) January 26, 2019

I stopped this when they added the friends feature on their website, que in the person paying to put me through university. I stopped recording it that is.. . #boxsetsabbatical @NOWTV pic.twitter.com/mui3LTOlGb — Elena Ghervan (@ElenaGhervan) January 24, 2019

@NOWTV why should I get the #BoxSetSabbatical? Maybe because I watchan entire season of a series frequently (2-3 times a week)? Or maybe because last year I watched over 200 series and over 100 films? Not to mention I can handle photoshop pretty well to help promote your series? pic.twitter.com/1f1ukbVvEH — Sam Holmes (@sjhphoto1) January 24, 2019