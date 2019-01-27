Toggle Menu
Love binge-watching TV series? One streaming service is offering £35,000 to do it for a year!

To enter the contest, participants must send in their video or photo in a post telling why they deserve to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Now, social media platforms are flooded with quirky videos and photos.

One lucky winner will be paid for binge-watching shows for a whole year.

Are you one of those who love to binge-watch shows and have often joked that you could have earned a lot if this was a real job? Well, your prayers have been answered. Yes, the dream job of every bing-watcher couch potato has become a reality as a TV company based in the UK, Ireland and Italy, is offering a chance to win £35,000 (over Rs 32 lakhs) just by watching favourite shows for a year.

NOW TV is looking for one dedicated person to do the job. Apart from the big amount, the streaming service is also giving away a Now TV smart stick and 12 months of NOW TV passes, The Independent reported. However, the offer is available to only people residing in the United Kingdom. The shows listed on the site include The Handmaid’s Tale, Big Little Lies, True Detective, Band of Brothers, The Walking Dead, The Sopranos among others.

“Our research found one in seven Brits spend their holiday catching up on telly and 40 per cent say TV helps them escape and relax, so in the depths of winter, we wanted to take duvet days to another level with the first ever TV streaming sabbatical,” Emma Quartly, Marketing Director at NOW TV told LadBible explaining how they came up with this one-of-a-kind offer.

To enter the contest, participants must send in their video or photo in a post telling why they deserve to win this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Entries can be submitted via Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or even by mailing the streaming services.

A panel of judges, including comedian Joel Dommett, will then pick their favourite entry, who will be paid on a monthly instalment basis, which will commence in March 2019 and end in February 2020. Now, social media has been flooded with some quirky and some honest entries.

