Tuesday, February 15, 2022
‘Good riddance’: Netizens react after Novak Djokovic says he is willing to ‘pay price’ but not forced with vaccine

The Serbian player, however, said he is not an anti-vaxxer but “the freedom to choose what you put into your body is essential” to him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 3:09:15 pm
Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic stance on vaccine, Novak Djokovic say not to forced vaccine, Djokovic willing to sacrifice trophies, tennis news, sports news, indian expressNovak Djokovic said in an interview that he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon if vaccination against the coronavirus is required for him to play.

After missing out on a chance to compete in the Australian Open 2022, Novak Djokovic has said he is willing to miss out on playing at future tennis tournaments rather than being forced to get a Covid-19 vaccine. His statement has left many irked online.

Days after the Serbian player thanked the president of his country for all the support and called the episode in Australia an “unfortunate event”, he spoke to the BBC on the matter that has invited wide criticism from fans. Djokovic said he should not be associated with the anti-vaccine movement, but that an individual’s right to choose is important.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon when asked if he is willing to endanger his chances at being at the biggest tennis tournaments. “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he told the BBC.

The 34-year-old said he is not opposed to vaccinations but believes in “the freedom to choose what you put into your body. And, for me, that is essential.” Continuing to defend his stance, the Serbian player added: “The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his statements:

The ace player was deported from Australia last month after the government there cancelled his visa over his vaccine status. Many reports even suggested he might have lied to apply for a medical exemption. Later, Serbia’s state prosecutors rejected suggestions that Djokovic used a fake positive test report to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia.

Djokovic has two French Open titles under his belt and has won at Wimbledon six times. He is currently tied for most men’s singles Grand Slam titles, along with Roger Federer with 20. Winning at the recent Australian Open, Rafael Nadal marched ahead winning his 21 Grand Slam titles, the most men’s singles titles in history.

