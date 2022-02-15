‘Good riddance’: Netizens react after Novak Djokovic says he is willing to ‘pay price’ but not forced with vaccine

After missing out on a chance to compete in the Australian Open 2022, Novak Djokovic has said he is willing to miss out on playing at future tennis tournaments rather than being forced to get a Covid-19 vaccine. His statement has left many irked online.

Days after the Serbian player thanked the president of his country for all the support and called the episode in Australia an “unfortunate event”, he spoke to the BBC on the matter that has invited wide criticism from fans. Djokovic said he should not be associated with the anti-vaccine movement, but that an individual’s right to choose is important.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is prepared to skip the French Open and Wimbledon when asked if he is willing to endanger his chances at being at the biggest tennis tournaments. “Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he told the BBC.

The 34-year-old said he is not opposed to vaccinations but believes in “the freedom to choose what you put into your body. And, for me, that is essential.” Continuing to defend his stance, the Serbian player added: “The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his statements:

Freedom from is different to Freedom To. Novak understands that Freedom To not take the jab should not give him Freedom From Consequence. But he’s trying to use his Individual Freedom To not take the jab to also give him Freedom From taking responsibility for the Collective https://t.co/14BlEA9Dhg — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) February 15, 2022

Djokovic has no explanation about how he is opposed to the vaccine but is not an anti-vaxxer. He’s being promoted, barely challenged. He praises the global impact of vaccines – but thinks it’s up to ‘everyone else’ to have them. He’s a disgrace & BBC should limit his airtime. — Lucy Tobin (@lucytobin) February 15, 2022

Novak Djokovic is entitled to his no-vax personal decision. But he now also accepts the consequences of this decision: no return to Australia. In a public health crisis we are all advised to get vaccinated. It is a scientifically proven counter measure in a global PANDEMIC. pic.twitter.com/4SyHAfmPjy — Quentin Dempster (@QuentinDempster) February 15, 2022

So Novak’s stance on wellness, well-being, health and nutrition is just about the self? Nothing on doing something for public health and the public good? No one lives in a bubble. — Abbey (@abbey_tennis) February 15, 2022

Oh hell yeah. It’s his loss. — William Pesek (@WilliamPesek) February 15, 2022

Anti – opposed to; against

Noun: a person opposed to a particular policy,

activity, or idea. Person: I am not an anti vaxxer, I am just against it. What do people think Anti means? — Jason (@pikey14) February 15, 2022

He “understands” that everyone is trying to reduce the spread of the virus but as a fellow human being, he wants no part of it. #selfish — Anne (@AnneCJ1) February 15, 2022

Good luck trying to employ support staff and officials willing to risk being exposed to infectious players. — Talking Tripe (@Tripenthat) February 15, 2022

Completely expected. That’s is 100% him — Valentina B (@val_thinkdesign) February 15, 2022

He has the right to refuse the jab, but the French Open and Wimbledon also have the right to require it. So, if he cannot meet the requirement, he will have to skip both. It’s really that simple. But what a poor example he sets for athletes around the world. Really a bad look. — Hassan (@realhabbas) February 15, 2022

Just because he was lucky enough to make it through two Covid infections doesn’t mean his family will be as lucky as he was, especially the elderly. Getting a shot can reduce the risk for all, but still he doesn’t want to be part of it. — lymnSOUL (@LymnSoul) February 15, 2022

It’s his choice and he’ll have to accept consequences. He did, however, cheat in his attempt to get into Australia- that’s a different issue and shows much about his character. Tennis will survive without him. — Geoffrey Macey (@GSidMac1) February 15, 2022

He’s a guest in these countries and needs to respect the rules. Obviously he doesn’t and wants whine about it. — alexa (@alexaismyname2) February 15, 2022

The entire issue boils down to the question of individual autonomy vs. collective good. There is a trade-off between choosing either of those. Being someone famous, you wouldn’t want to fall in this 😅 — Sumit Kumar Singh (@hewhorocks_) February 15, 2022

“”I was never against vaccination,” novak told the BBC, confirming that he’d had vaccines as a child, “but I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”” 🥴🥴 He is an antivaxer. Funny that a tennis player things they know more than actual doctors — Sandra (@pradatonadas) February 15, 2022

Just plain stubbornness more like. A quality that helped get Novak to the top in sport, but nevertheless a liability when it comes to matters of public health and morality. — Doug Bates 🔶FBPE 🗽FBR (@DB4WorldJustice) February 15, 2022

The ace player was deported from Australia last month after the government there cancelled his visa over his vaccine status. Many reports even suggested he might have lied to apply for a medical exemption. Later, Serbia’s state prosecutors rejected suggestions that Djokovic used a fake positive test report to apply for a medical exemption from vaccination when entering Australia.

Djokovic has two French Open titles under his belt and has won at Wimbledon six times. He is currently tied for most men’s singles Grand Slam titles, along with Roger Federer with 20. Winning at the recent Australian Open, Rafael Nadal marched ahead winning his 21 Grand Slam titles, the most men’s singles titles in history.