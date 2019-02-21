Novak Djokovic shared an old picture with his brothers. Can you recognise him?

Toggle Menu
With over five million followers, it did not take long for Novak Djokovic's photo to be flooded with comments, with many relating to the matching attire.

Djokovic explained the picture with a caption that read, “”This is back in Belgrade 100 years ago when mom made us all dress the same 😅😂 can anyone relate?” (Source: Reuters)

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic shared on Instagram a childhood picture of him standing along with his brothers, Marko and Djordje. In the picture, the Laureus Sportsman of the Year and his siblings were dressed in identical black suits.

“This is back in Belgrade 100 years ago when mom made us all dress the same 😅😂 can anyone relate? hahahaa,” the Serbian star wrote as a picture caption.  With over five million Instagram followers, it did not take long for the photo to be flooded with comments, with many relating to the matching attire.

