Monday, July 12, 2021
Novak Djokovic gives racquet to young fan after Wimbledon win and netizens are loving it

Several pictures and a video were shared by the official social media account of the championships where Djokovic is seen handing over his racquet to the young fan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 4:05:49 pm
World number one Novak Djokovic, who won a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall, won hearts not only with his game but also with his sweet gesture towards a young fan in the stands after winning the Wimbledon.

Djokovic, who claimed his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday after defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final, gifted his racquet to a little girl standing in the crowd.

Several pictures and a video were shared by the official social media account of the championships where Djokovic is seen handing over his racquet to the young fan standing with a handmade placard supporting the 34-year-old. The Serbian tennis player is now the only player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over two lakh views with many lauding Djokovic for the sweet gesture.

