Novak Djokovic gives racquet to young fan after Wimbledon win and netizens are loving it

The clip concludes with the little girl looking quite pleased after receiving the gift.

World number one Novak Djokovic, who won a third consecutive championship at the All England Club and sixth overall, won hearts not only with his game but also with his sweet gesture towards a young fan in the stands after winning the Wimbledon.

Djokovic, who claimed his 20th Grand Slam title Sunday after defeating Matteo Berrettini in the final, gifted his racquet to a little girl standing in the crowd.

Several pictures and a video were shared by the official social media account of the championships where Djokovic is seen handing over his racquet to the young fan standing with a handmade placard supporting the 34-year-old. The Serbian tennis player is now the only player since Rod Laver in 1969 to win the first three major tournaments in a season.

Watch the video here:

The clip concludes with the little girl looking quite pleased after receiving the gift.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over two lakh views with many lauding Djokovic for the sweet gesture.

😭 Novak is a good guy!

Empathises with everyone. Knows how it feels to have nothing and have everything. God bless this chap. Nole idemo! #wimbledon #champ #serbia #brilliant 🙂 — Giuseppe (@MrGMDelgado) July 12, 2021

Beautiful moment. — Denise Tate (@stateof_tate) July 11, 2021

Picture of the day! Girl is above the adorable 🥰 I am melting ❤️❤️ — Milovanovic Sanja (@Sanja23231212) July 12, 2021

He wins the ❤️ Everytime … — Mudit (@MuditHastir) July 11, 2021

@DjokerNole is pure delight to all those who work hard in whatever fields they are….

Passion…. Compassion… Profession…

It’s his occasion…. — Vinodh N. (@vinodhabcd) July 11, 2021