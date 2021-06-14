‘A gift to a great supporter’: Novak Djokovic gifts French Open winning racket to fan, his reaction wins internet

While many congratulated the boy for his luck, others praised Djokovic for his kind gesture.

Moments after winning his 19th Grand Slam title at the French Open finals on June 13, Novak Djokovic gifted his title-winning racket to a young fan. The boy’s shocked and exuberant reaction, which was caught on camera, is now making rounds on the internet, winning hearts online.

The viral video shows Djokovic, at the end of his four-hour-11-minute final on Sunday, walking up to the boy who was seated at the front row area and handing over his racket. The boy then jumps up in utter disbelief and joy.

Take a look at the video here:

Amazing moment of Novak Djokovic handing his French Open title winning racket to a young boy. pic.twitter.com/zOHOXa53bp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2021

In a press meet, the Serbian tennis player explained the gesture and said that it was his show of gratitude for the boy who supporting him throughout the match.

“This boy was in my ear the entire match. He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics. He was like: ‘Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.’ He was coaching me literally”, Djokovic said.

While many congratulated the boy for his luck, others praised Djokovic for his kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

That was amazing story! I’m so happy for the boy, but I really want to everyone hear that story because it shows how much is Nole good&kind pearson. He is our sunshine and proud! ❤️🇷🇸 — m💃🏼 (@brightnesofmoon) June 13, 2021

He’s definitely the happiest boy in the whole wide world right now.

Beautiful gesture from the incredible Nr.1 Tennisplayer, who beat the king of the sand R.Nadal and today the best playing 23 yr old Greek Stefano Tsitsipas. — Mulatta63 Rosemarie (@Mulatta63) June 13, 2021

How cool would it be down the road if this kid becomes a tennis pro and this moment is replayed — Not Kyle’s Dad (@Dank_Hunt_42) June 13, 2021

A day he’ll never forget. — SamB (@BikaSamuel) June 13, 2021

This would be me at 39. This is pure joy.

I’m crying again. #42 since the win. 😭❤️ — Tanja (@TanjaGacic) June 13, 2021

Love and respect to #NovakDjokovic for his camaraderie!! Hats-off — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) June 13, 2021

Pure joy… so beautiful. x ♥️😄🤟 — Paula Roberts 🌹 (@PaulaRoberts11) June 14, 2021

Unbelievable moment for that kid, and what a great gesture from Nole. Makes me love and respect him even more. — michael epps (@michael_epps) June 13, 2021

Congrats Nole for the fantastic win at Roland Garros!👏👏✌

God bless you @DjokerNole for making happy that boy!!!👌👌 — George Staicu (@Microfinance_GS) June 13, 2021

Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, becoming the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams at least twice. He is also now one major championship away from tying with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 apiece) for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.