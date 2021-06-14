scorecardresearch
Monday, June 14, 2021
‘A gift to a great supporter’: Novak Djokovic gifts French Open winning racket to fan, his reaction wins internet

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2021 1:06:56 pm
Moments after winning his 19th Grand Slam title at the French Open finals on June 13, Novak Djokovic gifted his title-winning racket to a young fan. The boy’s shocked and exuberant reaction, which was caught on camera, is now making rounds on the internet, winning hearts online.

The viral video shows Djokovic, at the end of his four-hour-11-minute final on Sunday, walking up to the boy who was seated at the front row area and handing over his racket. The boy then jumps up in utter disbelief and joy.

Take a look at the video here:

In a press meet, the Serbian tennis player explained the gesture and said that it was his show of gratitude for the boy who supporting him throughout the match.

“This boy was in my ear the entire match. He was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics. He was like: ‘Hold your serve, get an easy first ball, then dictate, go to his backhand.’ He was coaching me literally”, Djokovic said.

While many congratulated the boy for his luck, others praised Djokovic for his kind gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, becoming the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams at least twice. He is also now one major championship away from tying with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 apiece) for the most men’s Grand Slam singles titles.

