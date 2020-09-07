Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from US Open divides people on social media

Following the incident, Djokovic apologised for his actions stating that the whole situation had left him feeling "sad and empty". (Source: Reuters)

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the US Open 2020 for hitting a line judge with a tennis ball sparked a range of reactions from tennis fans around the world on social media. The Serbian tennis player being barred from the tournament ended his winning streak this year and his bid for an 18th Grand Slam title.

The incident took place on Sunday when the 33-year-old player angrily hit a ball behind him while trailing Pablo Carreño Busta 6-5 in the first set of the match. The ball hit a line judge on the neck following which she fell to the ground.

Watch the video here:

HUGE: Novak Djokovic got disqualified from the US Open for this. That was a nasty hit. I hope that lady is ok.#Djokovic#USOpenpic.twitter.com/wwpeLVU8FN — Parallel Pundir 🕙 (@pundirlol) September 6, 2020

Following the incident, Djokovic apologised for his actions stating that the whole situation had left him feeling “sad and empty”.

“I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy,” he said in an Instagram post.

Writing about the disqualification, Djokovic wrote, “I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated with my behaviour.”

On social media, people were divided over the decision. While many expressed disappointment, some felt that the tennis player should use this time to introspect.

That you feel and say sorry is so important. Control is mandatory but then it is the deviations that dictate the norms. — Viswanathan (@Viswana65826773) September 7, 2020

Come back stronger than ever. — Jay Schroe 3️⃣6️⃣ (@jschroe36) September 6, 2020

Wouldn’t call myself your fan, but you definitely got robbed. No way tennis officials see something malicious in what you did. It was an accident… What about the players that scream to officials or the ones that smash their rackets? Only $ fines for them. — Velam Dahlström (@VelamDahlstrom) September 6, 2020

Easy to say with a team behind you producing your response. You should have stayed for your press conference like everyone else. I’m guessing we wouldn’t have seen such a gracious or apologetic Novak if you had. — Danielle Doherty (@dandel21) September 6, 2020

This is what a good sportsman is. Apologizing

We know it was just unfortunate champ, please take care — NoleFam (@NovakFam) September 6, 2020

The moment Novak Djokovic knew that his #USOpen and his undefeated 2020 season were over. pic.twitter.com/00qqubTXZB — Ali (@RoyMustang786) September 6, 2020

Too bad, frustation doesn’t lead to anything good, no intention to hit her but that behavior is unacceptable, it could have been worse. — parlophoned 🍿🎬🎥 (@zipwor) September 6, 2020

