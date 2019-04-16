‘In our nature to rebuild’: Obama’s heartfelt post on Notre Dame fire wins hearts online

A massive fire broke out at Notre-Dame in Paris on Monday evening, destroying parts of the medieval Catholic cathedral. The spire and roof of the 850-year-old Gothic building collapsed but the main structure, including the two bell towers, have survived, the BBC reported. While firefighters worked to contain the fire and save the artwork stored inside the building, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral.

Many expressed sorrow over the horrific incident, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and US President Donald Trump. However, a heartfelt post by former US president Barack Obama has left many hopeful.

“Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can,” Obama tweeted while sharing a picture of him along with his family in the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many recounting the time he spent at the Catholic cathedral. “You came to visit the cathedral that time and the Notre Dame choir sang for you and your family during your visit. I was part of that choir and I still cherish that moment. Tonight more than ever. Thank you,” responded a user on Obama’s tweet.

However, some also compared the former president’s tweet to that of Trump. “I miss having a president who could grieve without making it about himself,” wrote a user. “And one who doesn’t pretend to know more than professional firefighters,” responded another.

While tweeting about the Notre-Dame, Trump had suggested the use of flying water tankers to quickly put off the fire. “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”