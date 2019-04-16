World leaders express sorrow over Notre Dame Cathedral fire

Toggle Menu
The British prime minister, Theresa May, tweeted, “My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral.” (Source: AP)

A massive fire gutted the roof and spire of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening. The damage to the 850-year-old Gothic building left millions of people around the world sad. While French president Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral and announced an international fundraising campaign to pay for reconstruction, other world leaders demonstrated solidarity with the French people and publicly expressed their sorrow.

Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump’s former Democrat rival said, “Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild.”

