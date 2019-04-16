World leaders express sorrow over Notre Dame Cathedral fire

A massive fire gutted the roof and spire of the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday evening. The damage to the 850-year-old Gothic building left millions of people around the world sad. While French president Emmanuel Macron vowed to rebuild the cathedral and announced an international fundraising campaign to pay for reconstruction, other world leaders demonstrated solidarity with the French people and publicly expressed their sorrow.

The British prime minister, Theresa May, tweeted, “My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral.”

Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump’s former Democrat rival said, “Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild.”

My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 15, 2019

Tonight we pray for the firefighters tackling the tragic #NotreDame fire – and for everyone in France and beyond who watches and weeps for this beautiful, sacred place where millions have met with Jesus Christ. Nous sommes avec vous. — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 15, 2019

I fondly remember standing outside Notre Dame with Jen almost 30 years ago. So sad to see this beautiful cathedral in flames this morning. Our thoughts are with the people of France and emergency services who are fighting this fire. They will rebuild as Parisians always do. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 15, 2019

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

My heart goes out to Paris. Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame is an iconic symbol of faith to people all over the world – and it is heartbreaking to see a house of God in flames. Our thoughts and prayers are with the firefighters on the scene and all the people of Paris. https://t.co/5Pecbf02em — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 15, 2019

Horrified by the pictures coming from Paris with the fire engulfing Notre Dame Cathedral – a unique example of world heritage that has stood tall since the 14th century. My thoughts are with the people and government of France. https://t.co/KnLegnlRFH — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

Je suis minute par minute l’incendie dont Notre-Dame de Paris est la proie. Notre-Dame de Paris appartient à l’humanité toute entière.

Quelle triste spectacle. Quelle horreur. Je partage l’émotion de la nation française qui est aussi la nôtre.https://t.co/CyBYBJZ9Q0 — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) April 15, 2019