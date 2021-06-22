‘Nothing to see here’: Florida boys scout troop scammed by fake Airbnb listing

Responding to the incident, Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said that such type of situation is "extremely rare" (Source: CNN/Twitter)

In a bizarre incident, a man was left fuming after he realised that the rentals he had booked near the beach were just empty land.

In a video, which has now gone viral, leader of a Boy Scout group Scott Mulkey documented the moment he was left disappointed after reaching the spot, where he expected to see two homes. “There is nothing to see at this address Avenue A,” tweeted Mulkey while sharing the location videos on Twitter.

Mulkey had booked two homes in the Florida Keys via Airbnb for an outdoor trip with 23 boys from a Scout troops from Northeast Georgia. While the plan was to go snorkelling, fishing and camping, but on arrival, they found that the apartments they had booked did not even exist, The New York Post reported.

Watch the video here:

A Boy Scout leader shares his frustrations after realizing that his two home rentals, which were supposed to be near the beach, led him to an empty lot. https://t.co/A3atYzKoNJ pic.twitter.com/cS0uhSW5S2 — CNN (@CNN) June 22, 2021

“It’s supposed to be a brand-new home near the beach. Exactly what is it that we’re supposed to be renting? Explain to me, how is this not fraud? There’s no home here. There’s no address here. There’s absolutely nothing here,” Mulkey can be heard saying in the clip.

There is nothing to see at this address on Avenue A! pic.twitter.com/AnD9N6Dnro — Scott Mulkey (@ScottMulkey76) June 17, 2021

Responding to the incident, Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit said that such type of situation is “extremely rare”, however when it happens, strict action is taken to preserve the “integrity of our platform”, a WSVN reported. “To that end, these listings have been removed, and all associated hosts have been suspended pending further investigation,” he added.

While the scouts have been credited the money they have paid for the stay, the incident has triggered an avalanche of reactions online, with many expressing shock over the bizarre situation.