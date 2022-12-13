Not Santa, it’s the Grinch who’s spreading Christmas cheer in New York this year; watch video

As Christmas fervour spreads across the world, this time it’s not Santa Claus but the Grinch who is excited about the holiday season this year. Yes, you read that right! The Grinch, who usually despises the Christmas season, was spotted in festive vigour on the streets of New York, leaving netizens amazed.

A fictional character created by Dr Seuss, Grinch is known to be ill-natured and mean-tempered. The green, pot-bellied character hates Christmas, especially because of the loud noises it creates – like during Christmas carols. Clad in Santa Claus’ costume, he steals everything from houses. However, he soon realises the meaning of holiday as he finds people making merry even after knowing that they have been robbed.

The clip, shared by Now This News on Instagram, shows a man dressed as Grinch raising his arms and clapping. He dons Santa Claus’ red suit and instead of a sleigh, he sits inside a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle. New Yorkers are seen watching the man’s antics in awe.

Now This News captioned the clip, “‘If I can’t find a reindeer, I’ll make one instead’ The Grinch and his reindeer, or in this case a Polaris Slingshot, are delivering the Christmas spirit in NYC.” Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 4,42,000 views on Twitter. Several netizens took the man’s antics in stride. An Instagram user commented, “Whoever this is…you’re a national treasure.” Another wrote, “What kind of soulless robots are sitting there not clapping at all!” A third netizen added, “He can steal my Christmas anytime.”