scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Not Santa, it’s the Grinch who’s spreading Christmas cheer in New York this year; watch video

The Grinch, who usually despises the Christmas season, was spotted in festive vigour on the streets of New York, leaving netizens amazed.

grinch in christmas cheer, christmas, santa claus, christmas video, new york, indian expressThe clip shared by Now This News on Instagram shows the man dressed up as Grinch raising his arms and clapping. He dons Santa Claus' red suit and instead of a sleigh, he sits inside a Polaris Slingshot, three wheeled motorcycle
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

As Christmas fervour spreads across the world, this time it’s not Santa Claus but the Grinch who is excited about the holiday season this year. Yes, you read that right! The Grinch, who usually despises the Christmas season, was spotted in festive vigour on the streets of New York, leaving netizens amazed.

A fictional character created by Dr Seuss, Grinch is known to be ill-natured and mean-tempered. The green, pot-bellied character hates Christmas, especially because of the loud noises it creates – like during Christmas carols. Clad in Santa Claus’ costume, he steals everything from houses. However, he soon realises the meaning of holiday as he finds people making merry even after knowing that they have been robbed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The clip, shared by Now This News on Instagram, shows a man dressed as Grinch raising his arms and clapping. He dons Santa Claus’ red suit and instead of a sleigh, he sits inside a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled motorcycle. New Yorkers are seen watching the man’s antics in awe.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On steady rise in mentions before Supreme Court, CJI ...
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...Premium
From village in Madhya Pradesh, weapons find their way to Punjab, other s...
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...Premium
G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant: Will adopt action oriented, decisive, forward-lo...
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientistsPremium
Understanding the fusion energy breakthrough announced by US scientists

Now This News captioned the clip, “‘If I can’t find a reindeer, I’ll make one instead’ The Grinch and his reindeer, or in this case a Polaris Slingshot, are delivering the Christmas spirit in NYC.” Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 4,42,000 views on Twitter. Several netizens took the man’s antics in stride. An Instagram user commented, “Whoever this is…you’re a national treasure.” Another wrote, “What kind of soulless robots are sitting there not clapping at all!” A third netizen added, “He can steal my Christmas anytime.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 06:15:42 pm
Next Story

Punjab govt amends transport policy, claims move will boost public exchequer

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close