‘Not just a pretty face’: Nasa shares ethereal crescent moon photo on Lunar New Year

On the eve of Lunar New Year, Nasa shared a picture of a slim crescent moon rising above the Indian Ocean taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

The ethereal photograph shows the crescent moon shining over the shadow of the full moon. Sending best wishes to those who celebrate the Lunar New Year, the American space agency wrote in the caption, “Our Moon is not just a pretty face; it also helps regulate Earth’s tides, and indirectly moderates our climate.”

The picture has gathered more than 7 lakh likes.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in several East and Southeast Asian countries to mark the beginning of a new year. In most cultures, the Lunar New Year is seen as a harvest festival that marks the end of winter and spring’s arrival. In China, the festival is known as the Spring Festival, for South Koreans it is Seollal and in Vietnam, it is called Tết.

Based on different lunar-solar calendars, the festival usually falls between late January to mid-February. But there might be a difference of one or two days between the beginning of the festival in some countries. For example, while China celebrates the Lunar New Year on February 1, Mongolia will celebrate its Tsagaan Sar the next day.

Today the Lunar New Year will be celebrated in the Far East. I hope that in the New Year everyone may enjoy peace, health and a peaceful and secure life. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 1, 2022

HAPPY LUNAR NEW YEAR!! https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png There are many Asian cultures and countries apart from China that celebrate the start of the lunar calendar including Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and more! Since I was born in Harbin let me just say: 新年快乐! 对不起爸妈, 还是不能给孙子！ pic.twitter.com/io6TGQIobM — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) January 31, 2022

新年快乐, 万事如意！Happy lunar year!

PRC🇨🇳 #Antarctic scientists celebrate the lunar new year 🐯 by making traditional dumplings🥟at their 3 Antarctic permanent bases, 1 summer base, 1 base under construction & 2 polar icebreakers in Antarctic waters https://t.co/pNPcD66izQ pic.twitter.com/QSBbiBJTdr — The Polar Journal (@ThePolarJournal) February 1, 2022

Happy Lunar New Year! 🧧 Based on the lunisolar calendrical systems of ancient China, today marks the first day of the Lunar New Year & the start of the Year of the Tiger 🐅 🐯 Learn more #GoogleDoodle→ https://t.co/mWObIu8YQZ pic.twitter.com/8as3z8l3gQ — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) February 1, 2022

ICYMI: As Vietnam prepares to celebrate the Year of the Tiger Tiger face, local artist Nguyen Tan Phat has been busy making hundreds of ornately carved sculptures of tigers to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year https://t.co/ros1dWejZR pic.twitter.com/MaCsGxYRvB — Reuters (@Reuters) January 30, 2022

Happy #LunarNewYear to everyone who celebrates! This is such a cinematic scene. And just like LG missing his TE, I’m missing our 🤴🏻👸🏻

May this #YearOfTheTiger brings treasures to our #MinEun and good fortune to our MinEun hearts ♥️💛 pic.twitter.com/0tSebOlQKf — TypedUpMusings (@TypedMusings) February 1, 2022

Happy Lunar New Year! This year @google is celebrating #LNY in conversation with historic @nomwah in Chinatown, NYC. You can explore how communities all over the world celebrate this holiday here: https://t.co/k0tLz8aca1 (Spoiler: it involves 🐉🎆🥟🧧) Illustration by Rose Wong. pic.twitter.com/G1DmevGjAC — Google Earth (@googleearth) February 12, 2021

Billions of people around the world will celebrate the Year of the Ox this Lunar New Year on Friday. 🐂🎆 Your class can learn more about these special celebrations here: https://t.co/Sn4ktBOKvm 🧧🏮🐉#LunarNewYear #ChineseNewYear2021 #YearOfTheOx pic.twitter.com/AfP9GJLLQo — BBC Teach (@BBC_Teach) February 10, 2021

To join in the global celebrations of the Lunar New Year, Google not only made a doodle but also added a fun feature to its search page. As people look up words like “lunar new year” or regional names of the festival like “Seollal” or “Tết”, the screen temporarily shows sparkles and fireworks over the search results.