Tuesday, February 01, 2022
‘Not just a pretty face’: Nasa shares ethereal crescent moon photo on Lunar New Year

In China, the Lunar New Year celebrations will conclude on February 15 with the Lantern Festival.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 1, 2022 3:22:22 pm
Lunar New Year 2022, Lunar New Year, The year of tiger, Indian ExpressThe Lunar New Year is celebrated in several East and Southeast Asian countries.

On the eve of Lunar New Year, Nasa shared a picture of a slim crescent moon rising above the Indian Ocean taken from the International Space Station (ISS).

The ethereal photograph shows the crescent moon shining over the shadow of the full moon. Sending best wishes to those who celebrate the Lunar New Year, the American space agency wrote in the caption, “Our Moon is not just a pretty face; it also helps regulate Earth’s tides, and indirectly moderates our climate.”

The Lunar New Year is celebrated in several East and Southeast Asian countries to mark the beginning of a new year. In most cultures, the Lunar New Year is seen as a harvest festival that marks the end of winter and spring’s arrival. In China, the festival is known as the Spring Festival, for South Koreans it is Seollal and in Vietnam, it is called Tết.

Based on different lunar-solar calendars, the festival usually falls between late January to mid-February. But there might be a difference of one or two days between the beginning of the festival in some countries. For example, while China celebrates the Lunar New Year on February 1, Mongolia will celebrate its Tsagaan Sar the next day.

To join in the global celebrations of the Lunar New Year, Google not only made a doodle but also added a fun feature to its search page. As people look up words like “lunar new year” or regional names of the festival like “Seollal” or “Tết”, the screen temporarily shows sparkles and fireworks over the search results.

