Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

‘Not even Messi can’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘gravity defying’ header leaves netizens in awe

The goal instantly prompted several reactions online with many lauding the footballer. "Nobody, I repeat Nobody, not even Messi. Can score this type of goal... He practically defied Gravity!" wrote a fan while sharing the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 19, 2019 7:21:14 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo's goal, Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A, Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo header twitter reactions The video also triggered many memes with some comments such as “flying without wings” and CR7 Airlines.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against Sampdoria helped Juventus move back atop the Serie A standings, football fans can’t stop gushing over the spectacular header by the Portuguese footballer.

Several videos of the “gravity-defying” goal by the 34-year-old player have gone viral on social media triggering the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, yet again.

Shared by many, the viral clip features Ronaldo leaping above the defender in front of him and appeared to hang mid-air moments before planting a header into the top net.

The goal instantly prompted several reactions online with many lauding the footballer. “Nobody, I repeat Nobody, not even Messi. Can score this type of goal… He practically defied Gravity!” wrote a fan while sharing the viral clip.

The video also triggered many memes with some comments such as “flying without wings” and CR7 Airlines.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement