‘Not even Messi can’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘gravity defying’ header leaves netizens in awe

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance against Sampdoria helped Juventus move back atop the Serie A standings, football fans can’t stop gushing over the spectacular header by the Portuguese footballer.

Several videos of the “gravity-defying” goal by the 34-year-old player have gone viral on social media triggering the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, yet again.

Shared by many, the viral clip features Ronaldo leaping above the defender in front of him and appeared to hang mid-air moments before planting a header into the top net.

The goal instantly prompted several reactions online with many lauding the footballer. “Nobody, I repeat Nobody, not even Messi. Can score this type of goal… He practically defied Gravity!” wrote a fan while sharing the viral clip.

Nobody, I repeat Nobody, not even your Messi. Can score this type of goal.. He practically defiled Gravity! The real GOAT🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo🔥 pic.twitter.com/vZZNtfr4mx — Babalola E Temitope (@B_E_T) December 18, 2019

… is it a bird 🦅 ? … is it plane ✈ ? noooo..! it’s Cristiano Ronaldo 😃👑#SampdoriaJuventus pic.twitter.com/SzYGpVzCb3 — Decardi Jr. (@decardinell) December 18, 2019

He landed like a Ninja….absolutely mesmerising — David Salvoni (@Didi_CS) December 19, 2019

The video also triggered many memes with some comments such as “flying without wings” and CR7 Airlines.

Air of legend 😍 — Hunter # 💙 يوسف بطل آسيا (@narace1991) December 19, 2019

Amazing FLY idol 👌❤🐐pic.twitter.com/SrDUGGhbAY — Roselyn Matamoros #RM7MM7 (@TheRealRoselynM) December 18, 2019

Only Cristiano Ronaldo can land from that leap and not break his knee or ankle. — Thuram-Ulien! (@Alusa__) December 19, 2019

