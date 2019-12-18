Follow Us:
Not allowed to keep pets, deprived engineers request neighbour to borrow dog

Finding a pet-friendly accommodation isn’t always easy. However, when four men from the UK, who recently shifted together, were informed by their landlord about a “no-pet policy”, they decided to come up with another way to add a pooch into their lives. Jack McCrossan, from Bristol, later took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story that has now gone viral on social media.

“Been saying we’d love a dog about the house but our landlord doesn’t allow pets, so my housemate posted a letter to our neighbours asking if we could walk their dog every once and a while and the response was better than we could have ever hoped for,” wrote McCrossan while sharing a picture of the letter they sent to their neighbour along with the response they received.

“Dear neighbour, we are four engineers that have recently moved into the area. The other day, we noticed a four-legged friend looking at us out the window when we arrived home from work. He or she looked like the good-est boy/girl there is. If you ever need someone to walk him/her we will gladly do so,” read the letter sent by the four flatmates. They further informed their neighbour how difficult “adult life” is without a pet while concluding their letter.

The four soon got a handwritten response from the neighbour signed off by the dog along with a paw-stamp on it and it was “better than” what they ever hoped for.

“What a treat it was to receive your letter! I love meeting new people and it would be great if we could be friends.” ‘Stevie-Ticks’ wrote. She further revealed that she was rescued from Cyprus and later adopted by Chris and Sarah. Moreover, she also shared her “servant” number so a meeting could be arranged.

Since being shared online, the tweet has received around four lakh likes and one lakh retweets. While many praised the letter by ‘Stevie-Ticks’, others shared pictures of their beloved pets.

