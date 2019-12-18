Not allowed to keep pets, deprived engineers request neighbour to borrow dog

The four soon got a handwritten response from the neighbour’s dog with a paw-stamp on it and was “better than” what they ever hoped for. The four soon got a handwritten response from the neighbour’s dog with a paw-stamp on it and was “better than” what they ever hoped for.

Finding a pet-friendly accommodation isn’t always easy. However, when four men from the UK, who recently shifted together, were informed by their landlord about a “no-pet policy”, they decided to come up with another way to add a pooch into their lives. Jack McCrossan, from Bristol, later took to Twitter to share the heartwarming story that has now gone viral on social media.

“Been saying we’d love a dog about the house but our landlord doesn’t allow pets, so my housemate posted a letter to our neighbours asking if we could walk their dog every once and a while and the response was better than we could have ever hoped for,” wrote McCrossan while sharing a picture of the letter they sent to their neighbour along with the response they received.

Been saying we’d love a dog about the house but our landlord doesn’t allow pets, so my housemate posted a letter to our neighbours asking if we could walk their dog every once and a while and the response was better than we could have ever hoped for pic.twitter.com/dcMOfPk5UH — Jack McCrossan (@Jack_McCrossan) December 10, 2019

“Dear neighbour, we are four engineers that have recently moved into the area. The other day, we noticed a four-legged friend looking at us out the window when we arrived home from work. He or she looked like the good-est boy/girl there is. If you ever need someone to walk him/her we will gladly do so,” read the letter sent by the four flatmates. They further informed their neighbour how difficult “adult life” is without a pet while concluding their letter.

The four soon got a handwritten response from the neighbour signed off by the dog along with a paw-stamp on it and it was “better than” what they ever hoped for.

“What a treat it was to receive your letter! I love meeting new people and it would be great if we could be friends.” ‘Stevie-Ticks’ wrote. She further revealed that she was rescued from Cyprus and later adopted by Chris and Sarah. Moreover, she also shared her “servant” number so a meeting could be arranged.

Update: The boys from 23 just met Stevie, looks like the start of a beautiful friendship (Give Stevie a follow on Instagram: stevieticks) #stevieticks pic.twitter.com/HkhDzzQcSG — Jack McCrossan (@Jack_McCrossan) December 15, 2019

Since being shared online, the tweet has received around four lakh likes and one lakh retweets. While many praised the letter by ‘Stevie-Ticks’, others shared pictures of their beloved pets.

