‘Winter is not coming’: Norwegian police earn praise for ‘arresting’ Night King

As the first episode of the final season of Game of Thrones aired, fans around the world went into a frenzy to try and find out if their favourite character was saved or not and if it was clear who would sit on the iron throne. But a Norwegian police force claimed to have ensured the mythical land of Westeros will remain safe because they had ‘arrested’ the Night King.

The police force in Trondheim claimed to have stopped winter from coming after they “arrested” the blue-eyed undead leader of the White Walkers after the show aired, and even put up a post on social media to garner attention. The police posted photos of them detaining a man dressed like the Night King, the creature that commands an undead army which wipes out everyone who comes in its way.

In a Facebook post, the police wrote that the “northern” suspect was allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including making “threats to lay vast areas of land desolate.” They added, “Our night watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf.”

Although the commander of the White Walkers seems like an unstoppable force in the creation by RR Martin, Trondheim officers claimed to have ended his campaign and locked him up for offences ranging from animal cruelty to property damage. Soon, their post and photos of the man went viral, with fans of the show lauding the police force for stopping him.

Markus Ree, superintendent of Trondheim Police’s fifth division, told Newsweek a young officer donned the Night King mask for the mock arrest.

“Funny posts like this one help engage social media users,” he said, adding that it brought new followers to their Facebook page. “That’s useful when we later ask for help solving crimes or searching for missing persons,” he added.