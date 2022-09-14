scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Norwegian dance troupe grooves to ‘Kala Chashma’ again, this time on London street

The group had earlier made waves when they danced to the Kala Chasma song at a wedding earlier this year.

kaala chasma, norwegian group dance to kaala chasma, kaala chasma trending, viral video, indian expressAs they groove to 'Kala Chashma', thrilled onlookers are seen capturing videos and photographs, with some even shaking a leg.

From popstar Demi Lovato and popular TV host Jimmy Fallon to Indian cricket team players, many celebrities have danced to the globally trending song ‘Kala Chashma’ and netizens cannot stop loving the hit. While the song from the 2016 Hindi movie Baar Baar Dekho has taken over the internet, a group of dancers from Norway, who had made waves when they danced to the song at a wedding earlier this year, reprised their act – this time at Piccadilly Circus Street in London.

A video of the performance, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, shows the group slaying the hook step of the Bollywood song. As they groove to ‘Kala Chashma’, thrilled onlookers are seen capturing videos and photographs, with some even shaking a leg.

ALSO READ |‘Kiss or slap’: Quick Style is back with another viral dance, this time on Sauda Khara Khara

In another video shared on Facebook by the group Quick Style on September 4, one of the members of the group is seen thanking social media users for their love. Moved by the team’s performance, people on the street are even seen asking for their autographs.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guestsPremium
‘Cheetah mitras’ to watch towers, Kuno ready to host African guests
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: ZatkoPremium
‘Foreign agents’ went undetected till flagged by someone outside: Zatko
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in MaharashtraPremium
As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...Premium
From promise to reality: 10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution t...

“Everyday a new video. World having fun time with Indian music,” reads the caption of the clip shared by Twitter user Aviator Anil Chopra. Praises poured in the comments section for the Quick Style’s street performance with one user saying, “Possibly this one song has made a big mark, especially due to the moves by TheQuickStyle!” Another user wrote, “interesting n impressive, that it could energize many across the world.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:12:55 pm
Next Story

Jacob Lofland roped in for key role in Joker: Folie a Deux

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 14: Latest News
Advertisement