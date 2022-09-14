Norwegian dance troupe grooves to ‘Kala Chashma’ again, this time on London street

From popstar Demi Lovato and popular TV host Jimmy Fallon to Indian cricket team players, many celebrities have danced to the globally trending song ‘Kala Chashma’ and netizens cannot stop loving the hit. While the song from the 2016 Hindi movie Baar Baar Dekho has taken over the internet, a group of dancers from Norway, who had made waves when they danced to the song at a wedding earlier this year, reprised their act – this time at Piccadilly Circus Street in London.

A video of the performance, which has been doing the rounds on the internet, shows the group slaying the hook step of the Bollywood song. As they groove to ‘Kala Chashma’, thrilled onlookers are seen capturing videos and photographs, with some even shaking a leg.

Everyday a new video. World having fun time with Indian music pic.twitter.com/qyWrAI1w2h — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) September 13, 2022

In another video shared on Facebook by the group Quick Style on September 4, one of the members of the group is seen thanking social media users for their love. Moved by the team’s performance, people on the street are even seen asking for their autographs.

Praises poured in the comments section for the Quick Style's street performance with one user saying, "Possibly this one song has made a big mark, especially due to the moves by TheQuickStyle!" Another user wrote, "interesting n impressive, that it could energize many across the world."